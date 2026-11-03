The recent hike in Nandini milk and curd prices across Karnataka has sparked widespread protests and political criticism from the opposition and businesses. Milk prices rose by Rs 8 per litre, while curd increased by Rs 14 per kilogram.

The Karnataka government's decision to increase Nandini milk and curd prices from November 1 has triggered protests and widespread criticism, with consumers and businesses warning of a fresh burden on household budgets. Although the initial announcement mentioned an Rs 8 per litre hike, revised rates issued by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), based on fat content, have pushed up prices by as much as Rs 12 for certain varieties.

Toned milk, earlier priced at Rs 46 per litre, now costs Rs 54. Special toned and Shubham milk, which were available at Rs 52, have become costlier at Rs 64 per litre. The price of a 500-gram curd packet has increased from Rs 28 to Rs 34, while the one-kilogram packet has gone up from Rs 54 to Rs 68.

The increase has particularly concerned lower-middle-class and economically weaker families who depend on milk and curd for everyday consumption. Some customers who previously bought the more expensive orange milk packets have reportedly shifted to cheaper blue packets. Consumers have also warned that the higher milk prices could increase the cost of tea, coffee and other food items.

Karnataka Hotels Association President GK Shetty said hotels and their customers would feel the impact of the revision. He warned that a cup of tea could become around Rs 5 more expensive. Shetty also highlighted rising prices of essential commodities, including sugar, onions, rice and pulses. He said good-quality rice used by hotels was being quoted at around Rs 83 per kg, compared with Rs 62 earlier.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and BAMUL President DK Suresh have defended the hike, arguing that it would benefit dairy farmers. Shivakumar said Rs 6 to Rs 7 from the additional amount would go to milk producers, while around Re 1 would be allocated to the cooperative society. He also cited farmers' long-standing demand for better returns and the rising cost of cattle maintenance.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said he would raise the issue with the Chief Minister if certain varieties had become costlier by Rs 12 instead of the announced Rs 8. MLA Yatnal questioned whether farmers would receive the entire additional amount.

Meanwhile, protests have taken place in Chamarajanagar, Ballari and Shivamogga, with demonstrators demanding relief for consumers and better support for farmers. Critics say the revision has intensified pressure on families already struggling with rising essential commodity prices.