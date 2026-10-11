An APSRTC bus driver, Jetti Siva, suffered a fatal heart attack while driving 40 passengers on the Kakinada-Visakhapatnam route. Despite his severe medical emergency, he managed to safely pull the bus over, preventing a major accident before passing away.

A bus driver for the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) died of a heart attack while driving a bus with about 40 people on board. Even though he was having a medical emergency, 34-year-old Jetti Siva was able to steer the car to the side of the road near Tuni on Thursday, October 8, on the Kakinada-Visakhapatnam route, avoiding an accident.

Siva brought the bus to a halt before collapsing at the wheel. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, APSRTC officials said. His actions have drawn appreciation for his presence of mind and commitment to passenger safety during his final moments.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao paid tribute to Siva on Friday, October 9, expressing grief over the loss of the driver. In a statement, Rao said Siva shown great courage and a strong sense of responsibility in the face of an unexpected health issue. He stated that the driver's choice to pull over and properly halt the bus had helped prevent a terrible accident.

Siva's efforts, according to the chairman, indicate his dedication to duty and service, and his commitment to passenger safety will serve as an inspiration to other APSRTC staff.

In addition to expressing his sympathies to Siva's family, Rao gave them the assurance that the company will be there for them during this trying time. He stated that the APSRTC will take the required actions to facilitate the provision of help and support in conformity with the regulations that are in effect.

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The chairman also lauded the devotion of the drivers, conductors, and other staff members of the APSRTC. He stated that the determination of these individuals to fulfilll their duties was a source of pride for both the company and the government.

Rao reaffirmed that the APSRTC will remember Siva for his selfless service and made a commitment to provide his family with any and all support that she could possibly provide on behalf of the company.