A Bengaluru shopping mall has won praise online after introducing a dedicated pink parking space for mothers-to-be. A video highlighting the thoughtful initiative went viral, with users applauding the mall for promoting inclusivity and safety.

A Bengaluru shopping mall has drawn widespread appreciation on social media after introducing a thoughtful and inclusive initiative aimed at expectant mothers. A dedicated parking space reserved exclusively for mothers-to-be has caught public attention, with many praising the mall for addressing a practical yet often overlooked need.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The initiative came to light after a city resident shared a video from the mall’s parking area, showcasing the specially designated space. The move has been described as a simple yet meaningful step towards making public spaces more inclusive and comfortable for pregnant women.

Video Highlights Thoughtful Parking Initiative

Akshay Raina, a Bengaluru resident, shared the video on Instagram after noticing the special parking space inside the mall. The footage shows a clean and clearly marked parking spot with a signboard reading “Reserved for mothers to be”. The area is highlighted in a light pink theme, making it easily distinguishable amid the crowded and often confusing basement parking areas of large shopping complexes.

Reacting to the initiative in the video, Raina praised the idea, calling it thoughtful and practical. “Very nice concept and I loved it,” he said while recording the clip.

Praise For Mall Management

In the caption accompanying the video, Raina applauded the mall management for going beyond basic amenities and focusing on inclusivity.

He wrote, “Hats off to nexusmall in Bengaluru where they have kept seperate space for Women especially Mothers to be. All other malls in India should implement the same.”

The post quickly gained traction online, with several users sharing their views on the importance of such facilities.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “As a pregnancy progresses, a mother’s center of gravity shifts, making it harder to balance and walk long distances. These spots are placed closer to the entrance to prevent physical strain and are usually wider so they can open the car door fully to get out comfortably. It’s just a small gesture to make a public space safer for both the mom and the baby!”

Another user commented: “This is available in most of the malls in India.”