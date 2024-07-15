Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Lokayuktha ACP’s initiative helps 103 students pass SSLC supplementary exams

    Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) LY Rajesh celebrated as 103 out of 178 students, trained by volunteers and teachers in his network, passed the SSLC supplementary exams. Rajesh's initiative, supported by NGO Darpana and Swiggy, aimed to prevent failed students from becoming anti-social elements. Pass percentages were Mangammanapalya 65%, Anekal 68%, and Chandapura 44%.

    Bengaluru Lokayuktha ACP helps many students pass SSLC supplementary exams vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

    In a heartwarming achievement, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) LY Rajesh celebrated as 103 out of 178 students, trained by volunteers and teachers in his network, passed the SSLC supplementary exams. The state education department announced on Wednesday that 31.2 per cent of students cleared these exams.

    Rajesh, who previously set up classes for failed SSLC students at Mangammanapalya in the Bandepalya station limits during his tenure as an inspector, continued his philanthropic efforts even after his promotion to ACP Lokayukta, SIT. He expanded his initiative this year to Anekal and Chandapura, collaborating with volunteers and an NGO.

    Kodagu horror: Man who beheaded SSLC student over proposal rejection arrested; Police recover head from tree

    The classes received support from team Raajalanchana, and the students were provided with lunch and snacks by NGO Darpana and Swiggy. 

    Karnataka: SSLC student hangs himself before results announcement over fear of failure at Davangere

    "We are thrilled to announce that 103 students passed the supplementary exams held in June! The pass percentages are: Mangammanapalya 65%, Anekal 68%, and Chandapura 44%," said Rajesh. Notably, six students who had failed all six subjects in the May 16 results cleared all subjects this time.

    The initiative aimed to prevent failed students from falling into bad company and becoming anti-social elements. 

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 3:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wife checks order history Zomato introduces Delete Order option in response to customer demand from an year ago vkp

    'Wife checks order history': Zomato introduces 'Delete Order' option in response to customer demand from 2023

    Sorry. Dismissed': Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's plea to quash CBI case AJR

    'Sorry. Dismissed': Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's plea to quash CBI case

    Karnataka: Hill collapse on Bengaluru-Honnavara highway leads to traffic jam, vehicles stranded vkp

    Karnataka: Hill collapse on Bengaluru-Honnavara highway leads to traffic jam, vehicles struggle to move on

    Heavy rainfall causes chaos in Kodagu: Houses damaged, power outages reported vkp

    Heavy rainfall causes chaos in Kodagu: Houses damaged, power outages reported

    Karnataka After Valmiki and MUDA scam crores of money transfer scandal at Tourism dept FIR lodged vkp

    Karnataka: After Valmiki and MUDA scam, Rs 2.47 crore money transfer scandal at Tourism dept; FIR lodged

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran breaks down over death of sanitation worker Joy anr

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran breaks down over death of sanitation worker

    PM Modi congratulates KP Sharma Oli on Nepal PM appointment, eyes enhanced bilateral ties AJR

    PM Modi congratulates KP Sharma Oli on Nepal PM appointment, eyes enhanced bilateral ties

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS] ATG

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS]

    Indian 2: Netflix or Prime Video? Where to watch Kamal Haasan's film RBA

    Indian 2: Netflix or Prime Video? Where to watch Kamal Haasan's film

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences anr

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon