Bengaluru: Lokayuktha ACP’s initiative helps 103 students pass SSLC supplementary exams

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) LY Rajesh celebrated as 103 out of 178 students, trained by volunteers and teachers in his network, passed the SSLC supplementary exams. Rajesh's initiative, supported by NGO Darpana and Swiggy, aimed to prevent failed students from becoming anti-social elements. Pass percentages were Mangammanapalya 65%, Anekal 68%, and Chandapura 44%.

In a heartwarming achievement, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) LY Rajesh celebrated as 103 out of 178 students, trained by volunteers and teachers in his network, passed the SSLC supplementary exams. The state education department announced on Wednesday that 31.2 per cent of students cleared these exams.

Rajesh, who previously set up classes for failed SSLC students at Mangammanapalya in the Bandepalya station limits during his tenure as an inspector, continued his philanthropic efforts even after his promotion to ACP Lokayukta, SIT. He expanded his initiative this year to Anekal and Chandapura, collaborating with volunteers and an NGO.



The classes received support from team Raajalanchana, and the students were provided with lunch and snacks by NGO Darpana and Swiggy.



"We are thrilled to announce that 103 students passed the supplementary exams held in June! The pass percentages are: Mangammanapalya 65%, Anekal 68%, and Chandapura 44%," said Rajesh. Notably, six students who had failed all six subjects in the May 16 results cleared all subjects this time.

The initiative aimed to prevent failed students from falling into bad company and becoming anti-social elements.

