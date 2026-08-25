A woman and her lover have been arrested for the murder of her mother, Rajmati. Investigators say the daughter wanted to marry Dilip Kumar Saroj, her elder sister’s brother-in-law, but her mother opposed the relationship.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district have arrested a woman and her alleged lover for the murder of her mother, Rajmati. Investigators say the two planned the killing because the woman’s mother opposed their relationship and did not want them to marry. The case came to light on the night of November 20 in Rasoolpur Girsa village, under the jurisdiction of Kokhraj police station. Police received a murder report from villagers at around 10.30 pm. Rajmati was found dead in the courtyard with injuries to her head, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

Family Had Gone To Dussehra Fair

According to the police, Rajmati’s husband, Girdhari Lal Saroj, had gone to the Dussehra fair in Bharwari with their four daughters and a son-in-law. Rajmati stayed behind at home. Investigators allege that the accused, identified as Dilip Kumar Saroj, entered the house while she was alone and struck her repeatedly on the head with a piece of brick.

Police said Rajmati’s youngest daughter, Shailja Devi, also known as Vidya, was in a relationship with Dilip, who is the brother-in-law of her elder sister. The couple allegedly wanted to marry, but Rajmati opposed the relationship. Police suspect that this disagreement led them to plan her murder.

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Daughter Allegedly Told Lover When Mother Was Alone

During questioning, police found that Shailja had informed Dilip by phone that the family would be away at the fair and her mother would be alone at home. Investigators allege that she continued to remain in contact with him and shared information about the family’s movements.

After the killing, Dilip allegedly threw the brick near a pond, cleaned his clothes and shoes, and went to the fair. Police said he was arrested near the Tilaiya Tikur bridge, while Shailja was taken into custody from her home.

Evidence Recovered, Probe Underway

Police said they recovered a piece of brick allegedly used in the attack, bloodstained clothes, shoes and a mobile phone following Dilip’s questioning. The investigation involved electronic surveillance, CCTV footage, questioning of local residents, and evidence collected by the forensic team and dog squad.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amita Singh said the woman had been killed by blows to the head and that her daughter and the latter’s alleged lover had been arrested. The two have been taken for further legal proceedings and will be produced before a court, police said.