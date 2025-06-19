Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru will soon add 10 exotic species like jaguars and chimpanzees. An electric safari bus trial has begun. A large aquarium and smart parking are also planned to boost eco-tourism and reduce emissions.

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park is set for a major upgrade with the addition of 10 exotic wildlife species, including jaguars, chimpanzees, and capuchin monkeys, along with plans for a large international-standard aquarium, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced.

Exotic species to arrive from South America

Minister Khandre, speaking after virtually launching the country’s first electric safari bus, revealed that hunting cheetahs and capuchin monkeys would be exchanged from South America within the next four to five months. The full set of 10 exotic species, including jaguars, chimpanzees, and pumas (North American lions), is expected to arrive at Bannerghatta by next year.

Electric safari bus launched on trial basis

To reduce carbon emissions, Bannerghatta has introduced India’s first electric safari vehicle. The trial run began with a 22-seat bus powered by a 100 KV battery, capable of travelling 160 km after a 2-hour charge (approximately eight trips). By 2027, the park aims to completely phase out fossil fuel safari vehicles, excluding essential utility vehicles.

Smart parking system on the way

Due to the increasing weekend and holiday footfall, tenders will soon be invited for a smart parking system to streamline visitor traffic at the park.

Record tourist arrivals in May

In May, the park recorded a peak footfall of 2.85 lakh tourists, with the leopard safari being the major crowd-puller.

Large international-level aquarium planned

To further enhance the tourist experience, a large aquarium is planned under a public-private partnership. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared, and tenders will be floated soon. Minister Khandre assured there will be no water shortage, as water is sourced from seven lakes within the park and supplemented by BWSSB supply.

Zebra and nilgai deaths under investigation

Following the recent deaths of a zebra and a nilgai, a report has been requested from the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF). The minister emphasised that every step would be taken to prevent unnatural deaths of wildlife at the park.

New zoo in Kalaburagi to open by December

Khandre also announced that a new zoo under construction in Kalaburagi will be ready and open to the public by December this year.