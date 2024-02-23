Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Late-night fire in shed consumes over 20 autos to ashes in Nayandahalli

    A fire at an auto shed in Bengaluru's Gangondanahalli area destroyed 40-50 vehicles, including those owned by Rizwan, affecting his livelihood. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit or a cylinder blast, was eventually controlled after hours of intense efforts by firefighters and locals. Authorities are investigating the incident.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

    A devastating fire erupted at an auto shed in Bengaluru’s Gangondanahalli area near Nayandahalli late last night, causing extensive damage to around 40-50 vehicles parked inside. Among the affected auto owners is Rizwan, whose livelihood has been significantly impacted by the blaze.

    Residents of Gangondanahalli were wide awake late last night as flames erupted in an auto shed, illuminating the sky and sending smoke billowing into the air. The fire, which broke out around midnight, quickly spread through the shed, consuming nearly 40-50 autos parked inside.

    According to eyewitnesses, the inferno raged for hours before firefighters managed to bring it under control. Local residents, alarmed by the intensity of the blaze, rallied alongside the fire brigade, offering assistance and support throughout the ordeal. One of the affected auto owners, Rizwan, expressed his devastation at the loss, lamenting the sudden turn of events. "I worked hard and never thought it would happen like this," he said, visibly distraught. "Stopping the auto and going home is different. There's no space in front of the house, so we stopped after paying."

    The cause of the fire remains uncertain, with initial suspicions pointing towards a possible short circuit. However, authorities are also investigating the possibility of a cylinder blast in one of the autos, which may have exacerbated the situation. Chandra Layout police swiftly responded to the incident, conducting a thorough examination of the scene in collaboration with fire officials. As investigations continue, affected auto owners anxiously await updates on the situation, hopeful for answers amidst the wreckage.

    According to the sources, about 26 autos were reduced to charred remnants in the blaze, leaving many owners grappling with the loss of their means of livelihood. 

