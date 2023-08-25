Bengaluru: KSCA regrets non-inclusion of Kannada in Maharaja trophy, vows for future inclusion

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed regret for skipping Kannada in the Maharaja T20 Trophy's inaugural program and assured no such issues will happen in future. Kannada Development Authority emphasized Kannada's inclusion in the event's logo.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has expressed regret over the absence of Kannada in the inaugural program of the Maharaja T20 Trophy. It has stated that it will take measures to avoid such concerns in the future.

In response to a report printed in a Kanada daily, regarding the lack of Kannada usage in the program, KSCA has issued a reply to the notice from the Kannada Development Authority.

KSCA states "The omission of the Kannada board was unintentional. Once we became aware of this oversight during the event, we attempted to correct it. There was no ill intention behind not using Kannada. We will ensure to stop such issues from happening in the future”

Secretary of the Kannada Development Authority, Dr Santhosh Hanagalla, responded to this clarification. He emphasized that the logo adopted by KSCA is entirely in English and directed Kannada's inclusion in the logo. He instructed the KSCA secretary to ensure the use of Kannada without causing any disagreements in the future.



Match Updates

In the Maharaja Trophy T20, Bengaluru suffered another loss, this time in the 8th match. Led by Mayank Agarwal, Bangalore faced a 5-wicket defeat against Gulbarga Mystics on Thursday. Batting first, Bengaluru was dismissed for 113 in 19.3 overs. Gulbarga achieved the target in 14.5 overs. With this victory, Gulbarga have won 5 out of 8 matches, rising to the 3rd position on the points table.

Mangaluru has secured a victory by 15 runs against Shimoga in another match, marking their 4th win in the tournament. Mangaluru posted a total of 191 runs for 7 wickets, driven by Tippa Reddy's impressive 82 runs. Chasing the target, Shimoga managed to score 176 runs for 9 wickets.