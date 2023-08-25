Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: KSCA regrets non-inclusion of Kannada in Maharaja trophy, vows for future inclusion

    The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed regret for skipping Kannada in the Maharaja T20 Trophy's inaugural program and assured no such issues will happen in future. Kannada Development Authority emphasized Kannada's inclusion in the event's logo. 

    Bengaluru: KSCA regrets non-inclusion of Kannada in Maharaja trophy, vows for future inclusion vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has expressed regret over the absence of Kannada in the inaugural program of the Maharaja T20 Trophy. It has stated that it will take measures to avoid such concerns in the future.

    In response to a report printed in a Kanada daily, regarding the lack of Kannada usage in the program, KSCA has issued a reply to the notice from the Kannada Development Authority. 

    Karnataka: Private schools oppose Kannada mandate; express concerns over language preservations

    KSCA states "The omission of the Kannada board was unintentional. Once we became aware of this oversight during the event, we attempted to correct it. There was no ill intention behind not using Kannada. We will ensure to stop such issues from happening in the future”

    Secretary of the Kannada Development Authority, Dr Santhosh Hanagalla, responded to this clarification. He emphasized that the logo adopted by KSCA is entirely in English and directed Kannada's inclusion in the logo. He instructed the KSCA secretary to ensure the use of Kannada without causing any disagreements in the future.

    Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

    Match Updates

    In the Maharaja Trophy T20, Bengaluru suffered another loss, this time in the 8th match. Led by Mayank Agarwal, Bangalore faced a 5-wicket defeat against Gulbarga Mystics on Thursday. Batting first, Bengaluru was dismissed for 113 in 19.3 overs. Gulbarga achieved the target in 14.5 overs. With this victory, Gulbarga have won 5 out of 8 matches, rising to the 3rd position on the points table.

    Mangaluru has secured a victory by 15 runs against Shimoga in another match, marking their 4th win in the tournament. Mangaluru posted a total of 191 runs for 7 wickets, driven by Tippa Reddy's impressive 82 runs. Chasing the target, Shimoga managed to score 176 runs for 9 wickets.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka mulls harnessing solar energy to address power woes

    Karnataka mulls harnessing solar energy to address power woes

    Bengaluru man celebrated Independence Day by walking 73 Km and tracing India map with GPS vkp

    Bengaluru man celebrated Independence Day by walking 73 Km and tracing India map with GPS

    Bangkok man arrested at Bengaluru airport while trying to smuggle 233 wild animals, baby Kangaroo found dead vkp

    Bangkok man arrested at Bengaluru airport while trying to smuggle 233 wild animals, baby Kangaroo found dead

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vows unity over water disputes; All-party delegation to approach PM Modi

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vows unity over water disputes; All-party delegation to approach PM Modi

    Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval vkp

    Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval

    Recent Stories

    Toby REVIEW: Is Raj B Shetty's action Kannada film worth YOUR time? Read this RBA

    Toby REVIEW: Is Raj B Shetty's action Kannada film worth YOUR time? Read this

    Gadar 2: Composer Uttam Singh claims makers did not ask permission before using his songs vma

    Gadar 2: Composer Uttam Singh claims makers did not ask permission before using his songs

    Intermittent Fasting 101 7 factors to consider for weight loss gcw eai

    Intermittent Fasting 101: 7 factors to consider for weight loss

    ISRO shares video of how Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from Lander to Lunar surface WATCH AJR

    ISRO shares video of how Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from Lander to lunar surface | WATCH

    Release order for ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi, his wife raises alarm; Madhumita Shukla's sister 'shocked' AJR

    Release order for ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi, his wife raises alarm; Madhumita Shukla's sister 'shocked'

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon