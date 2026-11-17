Bengaluru civic officials fined stalls ₹4,000 for using banned single-use plastics at Krishi Mela 2026 in GKVK, Hebbal, and directed organisers to ensure a zero-waste event.

The three-day Krishi Mela 2026, which began on November 16 at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) campus in Hebbal, Bengaluru, witnessed surprise inspections by municipal officials on its opening day. As part of a drive to maintain cleanliness and prevent environmental pollution at the agricultural fair, officials from the Bengaluru North municipal zone inspected stalls found using banned single-use plastics or violating waste disposal rules.

The civic team imposed a total fine of ₹4,000 on the violators and issued formal warnings against further violations. The inspections are part of the municipal authorities' efforts to ensure that the large-scale event, which attracts farmers and visitors from across Karnataka, adheres to proper waste management practices.

Surprise Inspections Conducted By Municipal Marshals

Acting on the directions of Bengaluru North Municipal Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, a team comprising Junior Health Inspectors and marshals from the Byatarayanapura division conducted surprise inspections across the Krishi Mela premises.

During the operation, officials identified stalls using prohibited single-use plastics and those failing to comply with waste disposal regulations. The stall owners were penalised on the spot, with the civic authorities imposing a total fine of ₹4,000. They were also warned against repeating such violations during the remaining days of the agricultural fair.

Organisers Directed To Ensure A Zero-Waste Event

In addition to penalising the stall owners, the Bengaluru North municipal authorities issued an official notice to the event organisers, directing them to ensure that Krishi Mela 2026 is conducted as a Zero Waste Event.

The civic officials, in consultation with activists from the local Yelahanka Eco Group, have instructed the organisers to put scientific waste management systems in place across the fairgrounds. These measures are aimed at reducing waste accumulation, ensuring proper segregation and preventing environmental pollution throughout the three-day event.

Four-Coloured Waste Bins Made Mandatory

As part of the cleanliness drive, officials have instructed the organisers to ensure waste segregation at source through the use of four different coloured bins. The designated bins will help visitors and stall owners dispose of waste appropriately.

The colour-coded waste segregation system includes:

Green Bin: Wet waste, including leftover food.

Wet waste, including leftover food. Blue Bin: Dry waste.

Dry waste. Red Bin: Sanitary waste.

Sanitary waste. Black Bin: Other types of waste.

The authorities have stressed that proper waste segregation and disposal must be followed throughout the venue.

Strict Surveillance To Continue Until November 18

The Bengaluru North municipal authorities have clarified that maintaining cleanliness at Krishi Mela is a shared responsibility involving the civic body, event organisers, stall owners and visitors.

With the agricultural fair scheduled to continue until November 18, municipal marshals will maintain strict surveillance across the premises for the next two days. Officials have warned that anyone found using banned plastics or littering the venue will face stricter penalties.

The civic body's enforcement drive aims to ensure that Krishi Mela 2026 remains clean and environmentally responsible while providing a better experience for the thousands of farmers and members of the public visiting the GKVK campus.