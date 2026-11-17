A local cricket match at the ASB Sports Ground in Bengaluru's Anekal area escalated into a violent brawl involving bats and wickets over a minor rule dispute. The clash left two players injured and hospitalized, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

A local Bengaluru cricket match witnessed chaos and violence as a minor on-field argument quickly escalated into a full-scale brawl involving cricket bats and wickets in the Anekal area on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, November 15.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), two local teams were seen clashing aggressively near the pitch as players and spectators traded blows, allegedly with bats and wickets, turning the community sports ground into a chaotic scene before bystanders eventually intervened to separate the warring groups.

Anekala ground, which is located in a bustling semi-urban pocket on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru, became a centre of attention following a heated altercation between two local cricket teams.

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Why Did The Local Cricket Match Turn Violent?

Anekal ground, which is the ASB Sports Ground in Anekal town on the outskirts of Bengaluru, hosted the Ambari Cup-2026 cricket tournament, where a minor argument between players reportedly escalated into a violent clash involving bats and wickets, leaving two people injured.

According to local reports, the heated brawl between two local cricket teams stemmed from a minor disagreement regarding a game rule, which quickly escalated into a heated exchange between players from the two teams. Reportedly, the argument turned physical, with players using cricket bats and wickets to trade blows with each other.

Due to the physical altercation, two players were seriously injured and were taken to Anekal Government Hospital for treatment. However, the reason behind the brawl between two local teams remains uncertain, although the incident reportedly began with a disagreement over a match rule.

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Anekal police have reportedly taken up an investigation into the incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of Anekal Police Station. Further details about the case are awaited. The two injured players are reportedly being treated at a local government.

However, there is no update on the extent of the injuries sustained by the two players or their current medical condition.

No FIRs Filed Yet by Anekal Police

As the ASB Sports Ground in Anekal town comes under the jurisdiction of Anekal Police Station, the police are reportedly investigating the incident.

Since the investigation is underway, the police have reportedly not filed an FIR pending further details about the incident. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the status of the FIRs. It was reported that Anekal police were reviewing the viral footage captured on a mobile phone,

Since the physical altercation was captured on a mobile phone and the footage has gone viral on social media, police are reportedly examining the video as part of their investigation to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

However, further details regarding the police investigation, the identities of those involved, and the condition of the injured players are awaited.

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