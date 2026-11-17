A Bengaluru passenger has criticised Air India Express after his Rs 15,000 cabin suitcase was allegedly returned damaged following a flight. The passenger, Arkodyuti Saha, took to social media to share his experience, questioning why travellers should bear the cost of luggage damaged while being handled by an airline.

A Bengaluru passenger has criticised Air India Express after his Rs 15,000 cabin suitcase was allegedly returned damaged following a flight. The passenger, Arkodyuti Saha, took to social media to share his experience, questioning why travellers should bear the cost of luggage damaged while being handled by an airline.

According to Saha's post on X, he was forced to check in his cabin suitcase at the boarding gate of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. However, after arriving in Kolkata, he claimed that the airline's ground staff returned the suitcase in a damaged condition.

The passenger said his cabin bag was worth Rs 15,000, but the airline offered him a Rs 3,500 voucher as compensation. Unhappy with the offer, he questioned the airline's handling of the situation.

In his post, Saha wrote: “Forced to check in my cabin suitcase in @BLRAirport boarding gate. @AirIndiaX CCU ground staff returned it damaged, then offered a ₹3,500 voucher for a ₹15,000 bag. Why should passengers bear the cost of an airline’s failure? Unacceptable.”

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The post quickly attracted attention, with social media users discussing baggage handling and passenger rights. Air India Express Responds Responding to the complaint on X, Air India Express apologised for the experience and said it had initiated an investigation.

The airline wrote: "Hi Arkodyuti, thank you for reaching out. We’re sorry to hear about your experience with your baggage. We would like to inform you that we have raised a case under reference number 48134273, and we are actively looking into the concern. We will reach out to you via email with further updates. Please be assured that this is being handled on priority. We take this concern seriously and will work to ensure it is addressed at the earliest."

The airline also contacted Saha via email and requested the purchase invoice for the suitcase, saying it would take the necessary steps after reviewing the details.

The incident has once again brought attention to concerns surrounding airline baggage handling and compensation for damaged luggage.