    Bengaluru: Kodagu student commits suicide by shooting himself with father's double-barrel gun at Nelamangala

    A tragic incident at Tirumalapur sees 19-year-old Rishi Uthappa, a BE student, end his life with his father's gun. Despite immediate efforts, he succumbed to the self-inflicted wound. Police launch investigations while the community grapples with shock. The reasons behind this devastating decision prompt intensive inquiries and forensic scrutiny.

    Bengaluru: Kodagu student commits suicide by shooting himself with father's double-barrel gun at Nelamangala vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    A devastating incident swayed Madanayakanahalli police station's jurisdiction in the countryside of Nelamangala, Bengaluru, as a 19-year-old student, Rishi Uthappa from Kodagu, took his own life using his father's double-barrel gun.

    The young student, enrolled in the first year of BE at RR College, met a tragic end in Tirumalapur near Chikkabidarakallu, where he shot himself above the heart on the left side of his chest around 6:30 p.m. The distressing incident unfolded in the confines of his home, casting a pall of shock and grief over the community.

    The grim discovery occurred when the parents returned home, finding their son's life in jeopardy. Despite immediate efforts to save him, Rishi Uthappa succumbed to the self-inflicted gunshot wound before receiving medical treatment at the nearby hospital.

    The deceased student's father, Ravi Thimmaiah, employed as a security guard at NICE company, was reportedly away and returned home around 9 p.m., only to be confronted with the heartbreaking aftermath of the tragedy.

    Madanayakanahalli police promptly responded to the distressing situation, registering a case and initiating investigations into the heartbreaking incident. The exact reasons behind this fatal decision remain unclear, prompting an intensive inquiry by forensic experts and the seizure of the deceased's mobile phone to find any potential clues.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
