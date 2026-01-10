A 3,700-page charge sheet reveals how Bengaluru dermatologist Dr. Kritika was allegedly murdered by her husband using an anesthetic drug, with motives linked to her illness and his multiple relationships.

Bengaluru police have filed a voluminous 3,700-page charge sheet in the murder case of dermatologist Dr. Kritika, six months after her death shocked the country. The charge sheet, submitted on Friday by the Marathahalli police, names her husband, Dr. Mahendra Reddy, as the sole accused.

The document has been filed before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court and is the result of a detailed three-month investigation led by Marathahalli police station Inspector Anil Kumar. Sources say the charge sheet includes crucial post-mortem and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports.

What the Charge Sheet Reveals

According to the police, the primary motives behind the murder were Mahendra Reddy’s growing frustration over his wife’s long-standing illness and his close relationships with multiple women.

Investigators state that Reddy administered a lethal dose of an anesthetic drug to Kritika at their residence, leading to her death. The accused allegedly used his medical knowledge to commit the crime and then attempted to project the death as natural.

The truth surfaced only six months later, turning the case into a nationwide sensation.

Marriage That Began Normally, Then Fell Apart

Kritika Reddy and Mahendra Reddy, residents of Munekolala, were married on May 26, 2024. According to the charge sheet, the initial months of the marriage were cordial.

However, Kritika had been suffering from health issues since childhood. When Mahendra Reddy became aware of her condition, he reportedly accused her parents of deceiving him by not disclosing her illness prior to the marriage. This accusation marked the beginning of frequent arguments and growing tension between the couple.

Objections to Husband’s Relationships With Other Women

Police investigations revealed that Mahendra Reddy maintained close relationships with more than 10 female doctors and several other women. When Kritika learned about these relationships, she objected strongly, which further strained their marriage.

The charge sheet notes that these objections deeply angered the accused, who began to view his wife as an obstacle to his “free lifestyle.”

‘Murdered for Being an Obstacle to His Free Life’

According to investigators, Mahendra Reddy decided to eliminate his wife, believing her illness and objections were restricting his personal freedom.

He allegedly procured an anesthetic drug illegally and administered a fatal dose to Kritika, who was already unwell. After her death, he continued to behave normally, presenting himself as a grieving and respectable husband.

However, the post-mortem examination later revealed that the cause of death was an anesthetic injection, raising serious suspicions.

Crime Comes to Light After Six Months

The truth behind Kritika’s death remained hidden for six months. When details of the murder emerged, it sent shockwaves across the country.

Kritika’s father, devastated by the revelations, immediately lodged a complaint at the Marathahalli police station. Acting swiftly, the police traced Mahendra Reddy to Udupi, arrested him, and brought him back to Bengaluru for questioning.

Illegal Purchase of Anesthetic Drug

During interrogation, police uncovered evidence that Mahendra Reddy, though claiming to be a doctor, had illegally purchased the anesthetic drug used in the murder. Investigators also questioned several women close to the accused as part of the probe.

These findings have been documented in the charge sheet, strengthening the prosecution’s case.