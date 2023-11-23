Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Kambala: Alternative routes and traffic guidelines released for commuters; see details here

    The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued guidelines for the Kambala event at Palace Grounds, advising specific entry points and parking instructions for borough vehicles, cabs, and travelers. Various route suggestions were provided for smoother travel, while certain areas, including Palace Road and others, were designated as restricted parking zones to ensure efficient traffic management and a hassle-free commute for attendees.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 9:24 PM IST

    With regard to the upcoming Kambala event at the Palace Grounds from the 24th to the 26th, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued guidelines to ensure smoother traffic flow on the 25th and 26th.

    Traffic diversions and parking instructions have been detailed for the convenience of attendees. Entry and parking arrangements are directed as follows:

    Bengaluru Traffic alert: Massive congestion expected on Bellary road ahead of Bengaluru Kambala

    1. Entrance parking for borough vehicles from the CBD area at Gate No. 1 (Krishna Vihar) near Mekhri Circle.
    2. Entry for the vehicles from the Hebbal side through the Mekhri underpass from Gate No. 1.
    3. Vehicles travelling towards Yeshwantpur are instructed to take a right turn near Mekhri Circle and enter Gate No. 1.
    4. Cabs to enter through Borru Gate No. 2 and exit through Gate No. 3.

    Furthermore, specific route instructions have been provided for travellers and riders. These include directions via Vasant Nagar Underpass through Hogore Palace Road, the use of MV Jayaram Road to Hale Udaya TV Junction from Vasantnagar Underpass, and various other specific routes for smoother travel.

    Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

    The advisory also includes areas where parking is restricted during the event. This includes Palace Road, MV Jayaram Road, CV Raman Road, Vasant Nagar Road, Jayamahal Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Nandi Durga Road, Bellary Road, Tarala Balu Road, and near Mount Carmel Road.

    The guidelines aim to ensure a hassle-free commute for attendees and manage traffic effectively during the event days.

