A derogatory message targeting Kannadigas displayed at Hotel GS Suite in Koramangala, Bengaluru, has sparked outrage. The video went viral, prompting a police probe. Authorities suspect it was intentional and promise strict action.

Bengaluru: A derogatory message targeting Kannadigas displayed at Hotel GS Suite, located near Nexus Mall in Koramangala, has triggered widespread outrage across the state. The message, which appeared on the hotel's digital display board, used offensive language to demean Kannadigas. The incident took place under Madiwala police station limits.

A video capturing the offensive message went viral on social media on Friday night, sparking a storm of anger and condemnation from the Kannada-speaking community. The post has become a trending topic online, with citizens demanding immediate action.

Following public outcry, police visited the hotel and conducted an inspection. According to preliminary investigations, authorities suspect the message was intentionally posted. Officials have assured the public that a serious investigation is underway, and those responsible will be held accountable.

The police emphasised that such acts not only hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas but also pose a threat to social harmony. They have vowed to ensure that similar incidents do not recur in the future.

This incident comes on the heels of another recent controversy involving singer Sonu Nigam, who allegedly made insensitive remarks comparing Kannadigas to the Pulwama terrorist attack during a music event at East Point College in Bengaluru. After facing backlash and calls for a boycott from the Kannada film industry, Nigam issued a public apology. An FIR was filed against him at the Avalahalli police station.

These back-to-back incidents have intensified public sentiment, with many Kannadigas feeling that they are being repeatedly disrespected by outsiders. The government and police have been urged to take strict legal action to prevent such provocations and uphold the dignity of the state and its people.