'Govt to review Tulu as second official language', says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government will seriously consider making Tulu the second official language of Karnataka. The CM assured this while speaking at the inauguration of the third annual Naringana Kambalotsava, organized by the Naringana Kambala Committee under the leadership of Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader.

Responding to a demand from Speaker U.T. Khader to officially recognize Tulu, Siddaramaiah said, "The matter will be thoroughly reviewed, and the government will take necessary steps."



Highlighting the government's support for preserving the traditional buffalo race, Kambala, the CM said, "Our government has allocated Rs 5 lakh for each Kambala event and provided Rs 1.5 crore to organize Kambala within Bengaluru city." He added that the Supreme Court had previously banned Kambala, but the government worked diligently to lift the ban, ensuring the revival of this folk tradition. "This is our contribution to safeguarding the coastal region’s vibrant culture," he remarked.

Speaking at the event, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader highlighted significant development works in the Ullal constituency, stating that over Rs 1,000 crore had been allocated for its development. "Each village in the constituency has received Rs 1.5 crore for road improvement alone," he added.

The event saw active participation from several dignitaries, including Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, MLA Ashok Rai, Legislative Council members Ivan D’Souza, Manjunath Bhandari, and Naseer Ahmed. Prominent figures like former minister Ramanath Rai and Shakuntala Shetty were also present.

Women from the region welcomed the Chief Minister with an aarti, while Siddaramaiah was honoured with a traditional Tulunadu-style turban. The CM also enjoyed a vibrant tiger dance performance, a significant cultural symbol of the region. Prashant Kajava, working president of the Naringana Kambala Samiti, welcomed the CM and other guests, expressing gratitude for their support in preserving the traditions of Tulunadu.



During the event, Siddaramaiah revealed that U.T. Khader initially hesitated to take up the Assembly Speaker post. "When I approached Khader, he requested to be made a minister instead. However, the high command believed he was the best fit for the role," Siddaramaiah shared.

The Chief Minister humorously noted that Khader’s position as Speaker now outranks his own in protocol. “Despite his reluctance, Khader has worked tirelessly to bring Rs 1,000 crore for Ullal’s development, showing his deep commitment to the constituency,” Siddaramaiah concluded, adding, "In politics, nothing is permanent."

