Narayana Health in Bengaluru made medical history by performing three successful heart transplants in just 12 hours, setting a national record and showcasing advanced cardiac care, seamless coordination, and the lifesaving power of organ donation.

Bengaluru: In a groundbreaking achievement that has set a new benchmark in Indian medical history, doctors at Narayana Health successfully performed three heart transplants within just 12 hours at the group’s flagship hospital in Bengaluru. This nation-first milestone not only saved three young lives but also showcased the unmatched expertise, precision, and coordination of its cardiac team. The feat reflects the advanced capabilities of the hospital’s heart failure and transplant programme, one of the largest in the country, providing comprehensive care for critical patients.

Three Lives Saved In A Single Day

The recipients, all men in their mid-30s, had been waiting for over a year for suitable donors. Their conditions had deteriorated to such a critical stage that rising lung pressures threatened to make them ineligible for transplantation. Timely donor matches, coupled with swift action, gave them a second chance at life.

Donor Hearts Retrieved from Multiple Bengaluru Hospitals

The donor hearts were retrieved from three different hospitals in the city – Sparsh Hospital, Yelahanka; Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal; and Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road. They were transported to Narayana Health City through carefully coordinated green corridors, ensuring rapid and safe passage.

Seamless Multidisciplinary Coordination

The success of these back-to-back surgeries was made possible by the synchronised efforts of a large multidisciplinary team, including heart failure cardiologists, transplant surgeons, anesthesiologists, perfusionists, transplant coordinators, and critical-care specialists. Their seamless coordination was further supported by Jeevan Sarthakathe (SOTTO – State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), which played a vital role in organ allocation and transport across Bengaluru.

Expert Voices On The Historic Milestone

“This milestone underscores not only the medical excellence of our transplant team but also the critical role of public support, timely coordination, and the noble decision of donor families. These three transplants within 12 hours reaffirm the importance of organ donation in saving lives,” said Dr Varun Shetty, Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Health).

“Narayana Health’s Heart Failure and Transplant Programme is one of the largest in the country, providing comprehensive care in advanced heart failure, ECMO, and ventricular assist technologies. All three transplant surgeries were successful, and the patients are now stable. They are under close medical supervision and responding positively to their new hearts, offering renewed hope for their families and communities,” he further added.

Donor Families: The Real Heroes

While the medical achievement is remarkable, it was the selfless decision of the donor families that made this possible. By choosing to donate the organs of their loved ones, they gave three critically ill patients a new lease on life. Their generosity is a powerful reminder of how organ donation can transform despair into hope for families in need.