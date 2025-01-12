Central govt employees could soon avail over a month's special leave for organ donation

The central government is emphasizing prompt work for the benefit of the common people, while also focusing on special benefits for its employees.

Central govt employees can get 1.5 months leave for organ donation

Central government employees can get 1.5 months leave for organ donation. The government grants leave to employees who donate organs to save lives.

Central government employees can get 1.5 months of leave for organ donation to family, friends, or others. The central government is promoting organ donation and raising awareness, encouraging employees to donate.

Employees who donate organs will receive special leave from the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms. As per the 2023 announcement, employees get 42 days of special casual leave for organ donation.

National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization promotes donation

NOTTO under the Ministry of Health has made special arrangements to encourage organ donation. Government employees get leave for hospitalization, surgery, and treatment related to organ donation.

Treatment at hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme

Employees must be admitted to CGHS hospitals for organ donation, with exceptions allowed in special cases. Organ donation is often essential in cases of organ failure, and government employees get special benefits.

