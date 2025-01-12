Central govt employees could soon avail over a month's special leave for organ donation

The central government is emphasizing prompt work for the benefit of the common people, while also focusing on special benefits for its employees.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Central govt employees can get 1.5 months leave for organ donation

Central government employees can get 1.5 months leave for organ donation. The government grants leave to employees who donate organs to save lives.

article_image2

Central government employees can get 1.5 months of leave for organ donation to family, friends, or others. The central government is promoting organ donation and raising awareness, encouraging employees to donate.

article_image3

Employees who donate organs will receive special leave from the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms. As per the 2023 announcement, employees get 42 days of special casual leave for organ donation.

article_image4

National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization promotes donation

NOTTO under the Ministry of Health has made special arrangements to encourage organ donation. Government employees get leave for hospitalization, surgery, and treatment related to organ donation.

article_image5

Treatment at hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme

Employees must be admitted to CGHS hospitals for organ donation, with exceptions allowed in special cases. Organ donation is often essential in cases of organ failure, and government employees get special benefits.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey vkp

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024 vkp

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Recent Stories

Man making world's largest 12-feet roti stuns Internet, netizens call it 'quilt for cold nights' (WATCH) vkp

Man making world's largest 12-feet roti stuns Internet, netizens call it 'quilt for cold nights' (WATCH)

BCCI reviews India's Australia debacle: No knee-jerk decisions on Rohit and team ahead of Champions Trophy snt

BCCI reviews India's Australia debacle: No knee-jerk decisions on Rohit and team ahead of Champions Trophy

Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Makar Sankranti 2025: Temperature to rise, chance for RAIN? Check HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Makar Sankranti 2025: Temperature to rise, chance for RAIN? Check HERE

Game Changer' Box office collection Day 2: Kiara Advani, Ram Charan starrer sees huge drop; Read on ATG

'Game Changer' Box office collection Day 2: Kiara Advani, Ram Charan starrer sees huge drop; Read on

Fresh blow for Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh all-rounder fails 2nd bowling action test ahead of Champions Trophy snt

Fresh blow for Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh all-rounder fails 2nd bowling action test ahead of Champions Trophy

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon