'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH)

Elon Musk again took aim at billionaire George Soros after being interrupted by a heckler at a Wisconsin rally on Sunday. Musk was speaking at a town hall event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when his speech was disrupted by an audience member. The tech billionaire responded by linking the interruption to George Soros, saying, “It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Say hi to George Soros for me!”

After this, the crowd also chanted "USA, USA" with him. Musk said, "It was bound to happen that there would be at least some Soros activists in the audience." Musk claimed the disruption was caused by "goons" hired by his opponents.

George Soros and Elon Musk have had a strained relationship for a long time.

The Tesla CEO has been a vocal critic of Soros, previously accusing him of having a “hatred for humanity” and claiming his influence harmed societies worldwide.

Musk also denounced former president Joe Biden’s decision to award Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling it a "travesty." The rally took place just days before Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election, which Musk described as crucial for former president Donald Trump’s agenda and "the future of civilisation." He also handed out $1 million checks to two Wisconsin voters, declaring them as representatives of his political group.

When Trump said Soros is behind attack on Tesla showroom

At the beginning of March, US President Donald Trump supported Musk's theory that Soros is behind the increasing attacks on Tesla and its showrooms. Musk is part of Trump's core team. He has been given the main responsibility of reorganizing federal departments and agencies.

When Trump was asked whether Soros was behind the recent attacks on Tesla, he said, “I think it’s part of it, yes. Some of them were involved in my lawsuits. I think, maybe even involved in that.”

