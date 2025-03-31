user
user icon

'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH)

The Tesla CEO has been a vocal critic of Soros, previously accusing him of having a “hatred for humanity” and claiming his influence harmed societies worldwide.

'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH) shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

Elon Musk again took aim at billionaire George Soros after being interrupted by a heckler at a Wisconsin rally on Sunday. Musk was speaking at a town hall event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when his speech was disrupted by an audience member. The tech billionaire responded by linking the interruption to George Soros, saying, “It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Say hi to George Soros for me!”

After this, the crowd also chanted "USA, USA" with him. Musk said, "It was bound to happen that there would be at least some Soros activists in the audience." Musk claimed the disruption was caused by "goons" hired by his opponents.

George Soros and Elon Musk have had a strained relationship for a long time.

The Tesla CEO has been a vocal critic of Soros, previously accusing him of having a “hatred for humanity” and claiming his influence harmed societies worldwide.

Musk also denounced former president Joe Biden’s decision to award Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling it a "travesty." The rally took place just days before Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election, which Musk described as crucial for former president Donald Trump’s agenda and "the future of civilisation." He also handed out $1 million checks to two Wisconsin voters, declaring them as representatives of his political group.

Also read: Protesters target 277 Tesla locations in US over Elon Musk's government role, demand resignation

When Trump said Soros is behind attack on Tesla showroom

At the beginning of March, US President Donald Trump supported Musk's theory that Soros is behind the increasing attacks on Tesla and its showrooms. Musk is part of Trump's core team. He has been given the main responsibility of reorganizing federal departments and agencies.

When Trump was asked whether Soros was behind the recent attacks on Tesla, he said, “I think it’s part of it, yes. Some of them were involved in my lawsuits. I think, maybe even involved in that.”

Also read: ‘There will be bombing like never before’: Trump threatens Iran to make nuclear deal or face consequences

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen convicted of embezzling EU funds ddr

French President hopeful Marine Le Pen convicted of embezzling EU funds, faces election ban

Japan's Tibet support groups hold annual meeting, urge action against Chinese oppression ddr

Japan's Tibet Support Groups call for global action against Chinese oppression

'There will be bombing like never before': Trump threatens Iran to make nuclear deal or face consequences shk

‘There will be bombing like never before’: Trump threatens Iran to make nuclear deal or face consequences

Trump "angry, pissed off" with Putin's actions, says end Ukraine war or face tariffs on Russian oil shk

Trump "angry, pissed off" with Putin's actions, says end Ukraine war or face tariffs on Russian oil

'Never going to be a member of NATO: Trump warns Zelenskyy of 'big problems' for backing out of mineral deal shk

'Never going to be a member of NATO: Trump warns Zelenskyy of 'big problems' for backing out of mineral deal

Recent Stories

Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes! gcw

Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes!

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam iwh

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam

PVH Expected To Report Revenue Degrowth in Q4, China Situation In Focus: Retail Investors In Wait-And-Watch Mode

PVH Expected To Report Revenue Degrowth in Q4, China Situation In Focus: Retail Investors In Wait-And-Watch Mode

New Fortress Energy Stock Sees 150% Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week Amid Asset Sale, Favorable Regulatory Environment

New Fortress Energy Stock Sees 150% Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week Amid Asset Sale, Favorable Regulatory Environment

TMC, MP Materials, B2Gold, Agnico, Harmony Gold: Top 5 Metals And Mining Stocks Buzzing On Stocktwits Last Week

TMC, MP Materials, B2Gold, Agnico, Harmony Gold: Top 5 Metals And Mining Stocks Buzzing On Stocktwits Last Week

Recent Videos

Eid 2025: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi

Eid 2025: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi

Video Icon
Thailand: Search and Rescue Works Underway in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Thailand: Search and Rescue Works Underway in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Isar Aerospace: Europe’s Private Rocket Dream Shattered in Seconds | WATCH

Isar Aerospace: Europe’s Private Rocket Dream Shattered in Seconds | WATCH

Video Icon
Tension in Moradabad: Police and Namazis Face Off at Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Tension in Moradabad: Police and Namazis Face Off at Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Eid Al Fitr 2025: What are UAE Residents' Top Picks for This Shopping Season?

Gulf Pulse | Eid Al Fitr 2025: What are UAE Residents' Top Picks for This Shopping Season?

Video Icon