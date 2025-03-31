Career

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam

Understand the exam

Understand the UPSC exam pattern- Prelims (objective), Mains (written), and Interview. 

Create a study plan

A disciplined study routine is essential. Dedicate time for each subject, revision, and mock tests. 
 

Master NCERTs and other essential books

NCERT books (Class 6-12) form the foundation. For advanced learning, refer to books like Laxmikanth for Polity, Spectrum for History, Ramesh Singh for Economy, and more.

Stay updated

Read newspapers daily, follow government reports, and use monthly current affairs magazines. Make short notes for quick revision.
 

Practice answer writing and mock tests

Join a test series and practice writing answers within time limits. Solve previous years' question papers for Prelims and Mains.
 

Prepare for the interview

The Personality Test (Interview) assesses communication skills and analytical thinking. Stay confident, be aware of current events, and practice mock interviews.

Stay consistent

UPSC preparation is a long journey. Avoid burnout, take breaks, stay motivated, and maintain a positive mindset.

