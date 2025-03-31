Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam

Career
Understand the UPSC exam pattern- Prelims (objective), Mains (written), and Interview.
A disciplined study routine is essential. Dedicate time for each subject, revision, and mock tests.
NCERT books (Class 6-12) form the foundation. For advanced learning, refer to books like Laxmikanth for Polity, Spectrum for History, Ramesh Singh for Economy, and more.
Read newspapers daily, follow government reports, and use monthly current affairs magazines. Make short notes for quick revision.
Join a test series and practice writing answers within time limits. Solve previous years' question papers for Prelims and Mains.
The Personality Test (Interview) assesses communication skills and analytical thinking. Stay confident, be aware of current events, and practice mock interviews.
UPSC preparation is a long journey. Avoid burnout, take breaks, stay motivated, and maintain a positive mindset.
