Four men were arrested in Bengaluru for creating fake companies and bank accounts used by a cyber fraud network. Over ₹150 crore was routed through 357 accounts. Police seized gadgets and launched a probe into mastermind links abroad.

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Cyber Crime Police have arrested four individuals for opening fake bank accounts and supplying them to a cyber fraud network. The police have seized a laptop, four mobile phones, and checkbooks from various banks.

Accused identified from Mandya, Bengaluru, and Ramanagara

The arrested individuals are:

N. Lakshmish alias Rajesh from Chatrada Hosahalli village, Maddur taluk, Mandya district

Prakash from Tataguni, Kanakapura Road

Sunil Kumar from Santrupti Nagar, JP Nagar 7th Phase

Puttaswamy from Archakarahalli, Ramanagara

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed that efforts are underway to trace the main accused in the network.

Fake companies and accounts created using public identities

The accused allegedly registered hundreds of fake companies on the website of the State Small Industries Department using identities of common people lured with money. Bank accounts were opened in the names of farmers, laborers, and others, which were then used to transfer money in cyber fraud operations.

Breakthrough linked to earlier cyber fraud case

The case came to light during an investigation into a separate cyber fraud case last year, in which Prakash was arrested by the North Division CEN police. While examining his role, officials discovered information about the fake companies and accounts. A suo motu case was registered at the CCB Cyber Crime Police Station, and a deeper investigation was launched under the direction of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Chandragupta.

Accounts opened for ₹20,000, commissions earned on fraud

The accused offered ₹20,000 to people for opening accounts in their names. They then handed over the account details, including passwords, to cyber fraudsters. For every ₹1 lakh transferred, the accused received a commission of ₹4,000–₹5,000.

Foreign links and bank staff involved

Though the four arrested individuals were not directly involved in cyber fraud, they played a key role in transferring the illicit funds. They were found to be in regular contact with individuals in China and Thailand. Some bank employees reportedly helped open the fake accounts but are now absconding after leaving their jobs.

₹150 crore moved through 357 fake accounts

So far, authorities have identified transactions totaling ₹150 crore through 357 bank accounts linked to the accused. Additionally, over 100 complaints related to these accounts have been recorded on the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Police believe that a larger cyber crime syndicate is at play, with nationwide operations. The investigation is ongoing to identify the masterminds and other members involved in the network.