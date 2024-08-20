Bengaluru: FIR against HSR layout sexual assault victim for THIS reason

A 21-year-old Bengaluru woman, recovering from a sexual assault, faces legal issues related to a traffic accident involving her car. After colliding with autos and striking parked cars, she was attacked by Mukeshwaran, a dance choreographer, who has been arrested. She also faces charges from the accident.

In a troubling development from Bengaluru, a 21-year-old woman is facing legal issues after being assaulted in HSR Layout. The victim, currently recovering in a hospital, has been slapped with an FIR related to a traffic incident that occurred before she was attacked.

The case unfolded on a weekend night following a party in Koramangala. Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the young woman and a friend were driving home when their car collided with an auto-rickshaw near Forum Mall. The woman, who was reportedly intoxicated, lost control of her vehicle, damaging two autos and striking parked cars near Mangala Junction. This led to a heated argument with an auto driver.



As tensions escalated, the police arrived at the scene. The young woman's friend left the car to find her, while she sought a ride from a passing two-wheeler rider. After being dropped off, she was later approached by an unknown individual who attempted to sexually assault her.

Mukeshwaran (24), a dance choreographer from Tamil Nadu, has been arrested in connection with the attempted rape. On Sunday night, Mukeshwaran gave the victim a ride on his bike and took her to a deserted area behind Girias Showroom on Hosur Main Road. CCTV footage captured the registration number of his bike, leading to his arrest.



The victim, a final-year BBA student and daughter of an Army officer based in Nagaland, managed to send an SOS message with her live location to friends before the assault occurred. Her friends arrived promptly, rescued her, and took her to a hospital. Despite their efforts, Mukeshwaran managed to escape but was later apprehended by the police.

In addition to the assault case, the young woman faces charges from Adugodi traffic police for her involvement in the earlier accident. The case against her was filed by the auto driver whose vehicle was damaged.

