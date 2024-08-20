Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: FIR against HSR layout sexual assault victim for THIS reason

    A 21-year-old Bengaluru woman, recovering from a sexual assault, faces legal issues related to a traffic accident involving her car. After colliding with autos and striking parked cars, she was attacked by Mukeshwaran, a dance choreographer, who has been arrested. She also faces charges from the accident.

    Bengaluru FIR against HSR layout sexual assault victim for traffic incident vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    In a troubling development from Bengaluru, a 21-year-old woman is facing legal issues after being assaulted in HSR Layout. The victim, currently recovering in a hospital, has been slapped with an FIR related to a traffic incident that occurred before she was attacked.

    The case unfolded on a weekend night following a party in Koramangala. Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the young woman and a friend were driving home when their car collided with an auto-rickshaw near Forum Mall. The woman, who was reportedly intoxicated, lost control of her vehicle, damaging two autos and striking parked cars near Mangala Junction. This led to a heated argument with an auto driver.

    Bengaluru college student allegedly raped by biker who gave her lift; FIR filed

    As tensions escalated, the police arrived at the scene. The young woman's friend left the car to find her, while she sought a ride from a passing two-wheeler rider. After being dropped off, she was later approached by an unknown individual who attempted to sexually assault her.

    Mukeshwaran (24), a dance choreographer from Tamil Nadu, has been arrested in connection with the attempted rape. On Sunday night, Mukeshwaran gave the victim a ride on his bike and took her to a deserted area behind Girias Showroom on Hosur Main Road. CCTV footage captured the registration number of his bike, leading to his arrest.

    Bengaluru police arrest Tamil Nadu choreographer for alleged sexual assault on woman in HSR layout

    The victim, a final-year BBA student and daughter of an Army officer based in Nagaland, managed to send an SOS message with her live location to friends before the assault occurred. Her friends arrived promptly, rescued her, and took her to a hospital. Despite their efforts, Mukeshwaran managed to escape but was later apprehended by the police.

    In addition to the assault case, the young woman faces charges from Adugodi traffic police for her involvement in the earlier accident. The case against her was filed by the auto driver whose vehicle was damaged.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BMRCL halts metro service between Nagasandra to Peenya industry; Commuters frustrated at long queues (WATCH) vkp

    BMRCL halts metro service between Nagasandra to Peenya industry; Commuters frustrated at long queues (WATCH)

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man claims forced gender change, blackmail from Mangalmukhi gang vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man claims forced gender change, blackmail from Mangalmukhi gang

    Karnataka IMD issues Orange alert for 4 districts hefty downpour expected for two days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues Orange alert for 4 districts, hefty downpour expected for two days

    Bengaluru Car overturns while making way for Ambulance on Electronic City flyover incident caught on camera WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru: Car overturns on Electronic City flyover while making way for Ambulance; Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets temporary relief as High Court delays MUDA scam case hearing vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets temporary relief as HC delays MUDA scam case hearing

    Recent Stories

    Unhone bola...', John Abraham REVEALS that Shah Rukh Khan gifted him THIS for success of 'Pathaan' ATG

    'Unhone bola...', John Abraham REVEALS that Shah Rukh Khan gifted him THIS for success of 'Pathaan'

    Kolkata rape murder case: Supreme Court sets up National Task Force to safeguard doctors Who are in it? AJR

    Kolkata rape-murder case: SC sets up National Task Force to safeguard doctors – Who are in it?

    5 simple tips to reduce screen time on your smartphone and boost productivity gcw

    5 simple tips to reduce screen time and boost productivity

    Igor Stimac vs AIFF: EX-India coach moves to FIFA over breach of contract

    Igor Stimac vs AIFF: EX-India coach moves to FIFA over breach of contract

    Darshan arrest: Here's how his friends and family are coping with THIS incident RBA

    Darshan's arrest: Here's how his friends and family are coping with THIS incident

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon