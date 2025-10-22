A stunning drone video captures Bengaluru’s Diwali fireworks, showing the city as a “city of colours, city of joy.” Netizens and FM Nirmala Sitharaman praised the aerial footage, highlighting Bengaluru’s festive spirit and vibrant celebrations.

Bengaluru: A breathtaking aerial video showcasing Bengaluru illuminated by Diwali fireworks has captured the imagination of social media users, offering a spectacular bird’s-eye view of the city in festive splendour. The footage provides a rare perspective of the city’s celebrations, with golden tones highlighting buildings and vibrant bursts of fireworks punctuating the night sky. Captured from a higher altitude over Ragigudda Metro Station, the video shows the synchrony of lights across neighbourhoods, presenting Bengaluru in a way that few get to witness.

The cinematic clip was shared on X by Srihari Karanth, a DGCA-certified drone pilot known for his stunning skyline captures. His latest video offers a visual feast of the city bathed in Diwali light, celebrating the festival of lights in all its grandeur.

Drone Pilot Captures Bengaluru’s Festive Spirit

Srihari Karanth wrote alongside the clip: “Today's Light Painting of Bengaluru Sky over Ragigudda Metro Station – from a higher altitude than yesterday. Bengalureans celebrated the Night, Camera captured the Light!”

The video, shot meticulously from above, not only captures fireworks but also the glowing cityscape, highlighting the vibrant energy of Bengaluru during Diwali.

Karanth also shared another clip, “Fireworks between rains – yesterday’s drone hyperlapse of South Bengaluru sky!”, adding another layer of cinematic beauty to the city’s festive celebrations.

Video Goes Viral

The drone video quickly gained traction online, amassing over 48.2K views and sparking conversations about the unique perspective it offered of Bengaluru’s Diwali celebrations. The synchrony of lights and fireworks, as captured from above, has been described as a “magical tribute” to the city and its festive spirit.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Praises Video

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared her appreciation for the stunning drone footage on X. She wrote: “This has come out so well. The canvas is artistic. Brush strokes are camera exposure. Great effort.”

Her remarks highlighted the technical brilliance and aesthetic appeal of the video, recognising the effort that went into capturing Bengaluru’s Diwali celebrations from such a unique aerial perspective.

How Did the Social Media Users React?

The video earned widespread praise, with viewers expressing admiration for the stunning visuals:

One user commented: “City of colours, city of joy and city of lights is Bangalore.”

Another commented: “Beautiful!”

A third user said: “Ufff.. Now THAT is spectacular Sir.”