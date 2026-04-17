The National Dental Commission has sought a report from Ancharakandi Dental College in Kannur over student Nithin Raj's suicide. Kerala Health Minister Veena George assured strict action amid allegations of caste-based harassment. A SIT has been formed.

In a distressing incident involving the suicide of a student, Nithin Raj, at Ancharakandi Dental College in Kannur, the National Dental Commission has sought a report from the college principal based on a complaint filed by ABVP State Secretary Yadhu Krishnan.

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State Government Responds

Earlier, the Health Minister of the state, Veena George, on Monday, termed the death of RL Nithin Raj, a student of Ancharakandy Dental College in Kannur district, as "shocking and deeply painful" and assured that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. "Keralam University of Health Sciences has also initiated an inquiry committee. All necessary legal action will be firmly ensured," George said. "The depth of grief and loss faced by the family is immense. Caste-based abuse and harassment must not be allowed in campuses or anywhere in Kerala under any circumstances," the minister said in a post on social media.

Political Reactions and Protests

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) organised a protest march on April 13 to the Anjarakandy Dental College. Later, they were removed by the police.

Congress MP K. Suresh termed the incident as an "institutional murder" and said that the suicide of BDS student Nithin Raj at a private medical college in Kannur is a serious matter. On the issue of caste-based discrimination, Suresh said the harassment and caste-based discrimination faced by a Dalit student in Kerala have tarnished the dignity of the state. This incident is a challenge to the Constitution.

Police Investigation and Charges

According to police, the BDS student was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10 in a case of suspected suicide. Though he was rushed to the medical college hospital and given treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries.

As per information given by the Public Relations Department of the Kerala Government, the Chakkarakkal police have registered a case and added charges of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the existing FIR. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint given by the father of the deceased. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Kannur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hari Prasad has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation. (ANI)