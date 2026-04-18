A father and son were stabbed to death in south Delhi's Chittaranjan Park by their neighbour over a money-related issue, Delhi Police said. A third person was injured in the incident. The accused has been identified and is currently at large.

A father and his son were stabbed to death in south Delhi's Chittaranjan Park area, with one person slightly injured over a money-related matter on Friday, said Delhi Police. "The accused has been identified but remains at large," said Delhi Police.

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Neighbour Identified as Accused

"It's been found that a father and son have been murdered; they were killed by being stabbed with a knife. It was their own neighbour who committed the murder. And there is another family member who is currently injured," Municipal Councillor for Ward No. 171(Chittaranjan Park), Ashu Thakur told ANI, adding that "police are investigating the incident where a father and son were stabbed to death."

"I don't have the full details yet. As soon as I get news, I will definitely update you," she further said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)