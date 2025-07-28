In Bengaluru, a police officer intervening in a family dispute was attacked with a dagger. Four individuals, including a minor, were arrested.

Bengaluru: A patrol police officer was attacked with a dagger while attempting to break a family dispute. Four suspects, including a minor, have been arrested by the Chamarajapet police.

The incident took place on Saturday around 9:30 pm in Chamarajapet's Valmiki Nagar. Head Constable Santosh of the Chamarajapet police station and Mohammad Shafiulla, a resident of Kengeri Anchepalya, were injured. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Tabrez alias Chor Tabrez, his associates Abrez, Salman Sasha, and a juvenile involved in the conflict.

What happened?

The injured Mohammad Shafiulla's niece was married to the accused, Tabrez. They divorced due to family issues. Shafiulla then arranged his niece's marriage to another man. On Saturday night, Shafiulla visited Valmiki Nagar. Tabrez, along with four associates, confronted and assaulted Shafiulla.

Attack while intervening:

Head Constable Santosh, on patrol duty, witnessed the commotion and intervened. The accused attacked Santosh with a dagger, causing serious injury to his left hand. The suspects fled the scene. Locals took the injured Santosh and Shafiulla to a nearby hospital. Both are receiving treatment and are out of danger.

The police, upon receiving information, launched a swift operation and arrested four suspects, including Tabrez. A case has been registered at the Chamarajapet police station, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.