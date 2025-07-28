A dog named "Dog Babu" was issued a government residence certificate in Masaurhi, Bihar, exposing flaws in the administrative system.

In a bizarre incident that highlights flaws in Bihar’s administrative machinery, officials in Masaurhi have issued a government residence certificate — not to a human, but to a dog.

The incident, now the talk of the town, unfolded at the RTPS (Right to Public Service) portal of the Masaurhi Sub-Divisional Office, raising serious questions about the integrity of official records and the extent of negligence within the system.

What's even more alarming is that the certificate, digitally signed by a revenue officer, used a Delhi woman's identity. Officials confirmed the incident, deeming it a serious case of document tampering and misuse of a digital signature. An investigation has been ordered, with an FIR and disciplinary action to follow.

“Dog Babu” Gets Residence Certificate With Zero Hurdles

According to the certificate going viral on social media, the dog quite literally named "Dog Babu" was issued a residence certificate with zero hurdles. The certificate includes:

Name: Dog Babu

Father’s Name: Kutta Babu

Mother’s Name: Kutiya Babu

Address: Mohalla Kaulichak, Ward No. 15, Nagar Parishad, Masaurhi

Certificate Number: BRCCO/2025/15933581

Scroll to load tweet…

Delhi Woman’s ID Misused

During a detailed investigation, when officials looked up the certificate number in the RTPS database, it turned out that it was originally tied to the documents of a woman from Delhi. Her Aadhaar card and her husband’s documents had been uploaded to the system — clearly indicating that someone tampered with authentic records to engineer this farce.

“Not a Joke, But a Crime”: Officials Respond

“This isn’t some sick joke, it’s a serious case of tampering with official government documents. Misuse of the revenue officer’s digital signature (dongle) will be thoroughly investigated,” said Prabhat Ranjan, the Circle Officer of Masaurhi.

Insiders at the office revealed that no digital signature can be affixed without the dongle of the designated officer.

Meanwhile, the Circle Officer has ordered an immediate investigation and announced strict action against those found responsible including RTPS and revenue department personnel.