    Bengaluru cop allegedly threatens woman of filing ‘drink and drive’ case, demands Rs 15,000 bribe

    A complaint filed with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner accuses Constable Hutchusabh Kadimani of extorting ₹5,000 from a woman during a routine drunk driving check near ISRO Junction. Commissioner Dayanand ordered an inquiry after confirming the constable's misconduct, including muting his body camera during the incident, in violation of protocol.

    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    A complaint has been lodged with the Bengaluru City police commissioner regarding alleged misconduct by a constable from the Jeevan Bhima Nagar (JB Nagar) traffic station. The complainant, Koshi Varghese, accuses Constable Huchusabh Kadimani of threatening his daughter and extorting ₹5,000 under the guise of a drunk driving check.

    The incident unfolded near the ISRO Junction close to JB Nagar during a routine drunk driving check on a Saturday night. Officials from the JB Nagar traffic station were conducting vehicle inspections as part of a weekend crackdown on drunk driving.

    According to reports, Constable Huchusab stopped a woman, who was travelling from Manipal Hospital, and subjected her to a breathalyzer test. Despite the woman showing no signs of alcohol consumption, Constable Huchusab allegedly demanded ₹15,000 from her. Eventually, he accepted ₹5,000 through Google Pay before letting her go.

    Concerned by this incident, Koshi Varghese brought the matter to the attention of City Police Commissioner Dayanand at an undisclosed location. Acting swiftly, the commissioner ordered an immediate inquiry into the allegations.

    Subsequent investigations confirmed that the constable had indeed accepted money from the woman. Furthermore, it was revealed that the constable had violated protocol by muting his body-worn camera during the vehicle inspection, thus concealing his actions.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
