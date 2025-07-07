A Bengaluru commuter’s viral rant slams the city’s transport chaos, alleging a “mafia” behind the ban of bike taxis, Ola, and Uber. He blames poor infrastructure, traffic congestion, and language issues for daily commuter woes.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has been in the spotlight lately for a host of civic challenges, including language disputes, worsening traffic congestion, unreliable transport services, and pothole-filled roads. The daily commute has become a mounting struggle for residents. Frustrated by the situation, one commuter took to social media to express his anger, alleging that a "transport mafia" is behind disruptions to app-based cab services like Ola and Uber.

Resident’s viral post targets ride -hailing bans

Rishabh, a city resident, shared his frustration in a tweet that quickly went viral. "I've been trying to book a cab for the last 30 minutes, and nothing is available. There’s union involvement behind this. First, they banned bike taxis; now they want to ban Ola and Uber. What kind of mafia is this?" he posted.

He added, “There’s no proper infrastructure, the transport system is inadequate, and language issues are increasing. The state should just shut down all companies and offices, and we’ll pack our bags and leave.”

Clarification: anger at the system, not the city

Facing a wave of responses, both supportive and critical, Rishabh clarified that his anger was directed not at the city itself but at what he called the corrupt administration mismanaging Bengaluru. “My frustration is with the system, not with the city or its people,” he said.

Mixed reactions from the public

While many users sympathised with Rishabh, others defended Bengaluru, pointing out that the city offers relatively decent public transport with its expanding metro network and BMTC bus system.

They argued that the city’s woes stem largely from overpopulation due to its employment opportunities and called for better urban planning rather than blame.

Criticism over governance and civic failure

Several others joined the online discussion to vent about long-standing infrastructure problems. Many criticised the government’s failure to fix potholes, delays in civic projects, and the absence of local elections, calling the administration “ineffective and evasive during crises”.