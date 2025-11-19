A CMS cash van transporting ATM money was robbed of ₹7.11 crore in broad daylight near Jayanagar’s Ashoka Pillar, Bengaluru, after a gang posing as tax officials intercepted the vehicle, kidnapped staff, transferred the cash and fled toward Hosur.

In one of the most shocking daylight robberies witnessed in Bengaluru in recent times, a CMS cash management company van transporting ATM currency was intercepted and looted of ₹7.11 crore near the Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar. The incident, which unfolded within minutes, has triggered widespread alarm among banks, cash-handling agencies, and residents, raising serious questions about security lapses in one of the city’s busiest zones.

Gang Arrives in Innova Car to Target Cash Van

According to preliminary information, the CMS van was transporting cash from the HDFC Bank branch in JP Nagar for ATM replenishment. A group of seven to eight robbers, travelling in a white Toyota Innova with a fake registration number, followed the vehicle and intercepted it near the Ashoka Pillar.

Robbers Pretend to Be Central Tax Officials

The gang approached the CMS staff claiming to be officials from a Central Government tax department. They demanded to inspect documents related to the cash movement. Believing them to be genuine officials, the staff halted the van without suspicion, unknowingly stepping into a meticulously planned heist.

Staff Kidnapped; Cash Stolen Within Minutes

Once the robbers gained control, they seized cash boxes containing ₹7 crore 11 lakh. The staff members, including the gunman, were forced into the robbers’ Innova and driven towards Dairy Circle. The gang later dropped them off and fled with the cash. The swift execution of the crime indicates detailed planning and prior knowledge of CMS operations.

Robbers Transfer Cash and Flee Towards Hosur

The staff had been preparing to load cash into an ATM near South End Circle when the gang struck. After taking the staff hostage, the robbers drove the CMS driver towards Dairy Circle. On the flyover, they transferred the money into their Innova and disappeared. Police suspect that the gang may have escaped towards Hosur, and CCTV cameras along the route are being closely examined.

Police Launch Citywide Investigation

South Division police officers, including teams from Siddapura and Suddaguntepalya stations, reached both crime spots, Ashoka Pillar and Dairy Circle, soon after the incident. A forensic SOCO team and a dog squad conducted inspections, while investigators seized the mobile phones of the CMS employees and the gunman for analysis.

Suspicion on CMS Driver and Staff

During the preliminary probe, investigators found inconsistencies in the statements of the CMS driver and staff. Their backgrounds and recent activities are now being thoroughly scrutinised to rule out the possibility of internal involvement.

Multiple Police Divisions on High Alert

Police teams from the South, Southeast, East, Electronic City, and Whitefield divisions have been placed on high alert. CCB teams are examining CCTV footage from all major exit points, especially along Hosur Road, based on leads that suggest the gang may have fled towards Tamil Nadu.

Traffic police have also been instructed to check all vehicles matching the Innova’s colour and registration details.

Security Concerns for Banks and Cash Management Firms

The robbery has once again highlighted vulnerabilities in the security protocols of cash-handling vans, particularly as the incident occurred in a high-density, well-monitored area. Banks and cash logistics firms are now facing renewed pressure to review and strengthen their safety measures.