Bengaluru: CID arrests former MD of D Devaraja Arasu truck terminal over alleged scam of Rs 47 crore

Former MD of DDUTTL, S. Shankarappa, was arrested by CID over alleged financial irregularities totalling ₹47.10 crores. The case originated from a complaint by the current MD, CN Sivaprakash, citing discrepancies in contracts awarded between 2021 and 2023. Investigations uncovered fraudulent approvals and payments for undelivered services, leading to swift legal actions.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested S. Shankarappa, the former Managing Director of D. Devaraja Arasu Truck Terminal (DDUTTL), over allegations of financial irregularities totalling ₹47.10 crores. Shankarappa, previously involved with the Commercial Promotion Branch of the Prasutta State News and Public Relations Department, was apprehended following a detailed investigation into the mishandling of contracts during his tenure.

The case came to light after CN Sivaprakash, the current MD of DDUTTL, lodged a formal complaint with the Wilson Garden police station, citing discrepancies in contract awards between 2021 and 2023. The government took the allegations seriously and tasked the CID with a thorough inquiry, which led to Shankarappa's arrest.

At the heart of the scandal are accusations that during a board meeting on October 25, 2021, the 194th such gathering of the DDUTTL directors, approvals were hastily given for piecemeal contracts up to ₹10 crores for maintenance and repair of truck terminals. However, it was later uncovered that these contracts were marred by falsified documents and payments for undelivered services.

The investigation has revealed extensive mismanagement and fraudulent activities associated with the contract work at the truck terminal corporation, prompting swift legal actions.

