Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: CID arrests former MD of D Devaraja Arasu truck terminal over alleged scam of Rs 47 crore

    Former MD of DDUTTL, S. Shankarappa, was arrested by CID over alleged financial irregularities totalling ₹47.10 crores. The case originated from a complaint by the current MD, CN Sivaprakash, citing discrepancies in contracts awarded between 2021 and 2023. Investigations uncovered fraudulent approvals and payments for undelivered services, leading to swift legal actions.

    Bengaluru: CID arrests former MD of D Devaraja Arasu truck terminal over alleged scam of Rs 47 crore vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 29, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested S. Shankarappa, the former Managing Director of D. Devaraja Arasu Truck Terminal (DDUTTL), over allegations of financial irregularities totalling ₹47.10 crores. Shankarappa, previously involved with the Commercial Promotion Branch of the Prasutta State News and Public Relations Department, was apprehended following a detailed investigation into the mishandling of contracts during his tenure.

    The case came to light after CN Sivaprakash, the current MD of DDUTTL, lodged a formal complaint with the Wilson Garden police station, citing discrepancies in contract awards between 2021 and 2023. The government took the allegations seriously and tasked the CID with a thorough inquiry, which led to Shankarappa's arrest.

    At the heart of the scandal are accusations that during a board meeting on October 25, 2021, the 194th such gathering of the DDUTTL directors, approvals were hastily given for piecemeal contracts up to ₹10 crores for maintenance and repair of truck terminals. However, it was later uncovered that these contracts were marred by falsified documents and payments for undelivered services.

    The investigation has revealed extensive mismanagement and fraudulent activities associated with the contract work at the truck terminal corporation, prompting swift legal actions.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru police arrest young man for morphing minors photos, sharing on Instagram vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest young man for morphing minors photos, sharing on Instagram

    AI-equipped vehicles to cover 1400 km weekly for monitoring 'Brand Bengaluru' issues vkp

    AI-equipped vehicles to cover 1400 km weekly for monitoring 'Brand Bengaluru' issues

    Accreditation of private schools accepting donations will be cancelled: Karnataka government issues stern warning vkp

    Accreditation of private schools accepting donations will be cancelled: Karnataka govt issues stern warning

    SIT arrests two Congress workers in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case vkp

    SIT arrests two Congress workers in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case

    Karnataka rains: Monsoon expected to arrive in first week of June, says IMD vkp

    Karnataka rains: Monsoon expected to arrive in first week of June, says IMD

    Recent Stories

    Guru Randhawa, Pitbull to perform at Anant Ambani Radhika cruise party ATG

    Guru Randhawa, Pitbull to perform at Anant Ambani Radhika cruise party

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's father reportedly called forensic doctor 14 times for changing blood samples gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's father reportedly called forensic doctor 14 times for changing blood samples

    Nagaland state lottery May 29, 2024: Dear Indus winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery May 29, 2024: Dear Indus winning number OUT

    Bengaluru police arrest young man for morphing minors photos, sharing on Instagram vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest young man for morphing minors photos, sharing on Instagram

    Bihar 16 students faint at school due to extreme heat in Sheikhpura; shocking video sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Bihar: 16 students faint at school due to extreme heat in Sheikhpura; shocking video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon