A Bengaluru-Cherlapally special train has been announced ahead of the festival season to ease passenger rush. The weekly service will run on select dates from October to November, connecting Bengaluru with Cherlapally and several stations en route.

The Railway Department has taken a major step to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming festival season. To provide additional travel options and ease the rush, railway officials have approved special train services on key routes. One such weekly special express will operate between Cherlapally in Telangana and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru, benefiting passengers travelling between several stations in Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Cherlapally-SMVT Bengaluru Special Train

A special train will operate between Cherlapally and SMVT Bengaluru. Train No. 07065, the Cherlapally-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special Express, will run on October 5, 12, 19 and 26, and November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

The train will depart from Cherlapally at 9:50 PM and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 1:15 PM the following day.

Passengers travelling from Secunderabad Junction, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad Junction, Sedam, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur Junction, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal Junction, Anantapur, Dharmavaram Junction and Hindupur will benefit from this special service.

Special Train Between Mumbai And Bengaluru

Apart from this, the Railway Department has also approved special train services between Mumbai and Bengaluru. Train No. 01013 will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 12:35 AM every Saturday from October 10 to November 21. It will arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 11:55 PM after a journey of nearly 24 hours.

For the return journey, Train No. 01014 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 4:30 AM every Sunday from October 11 to November 22. It will reach CSMT Mumbai at 4:05 AM.

Both trains will make seven trips in each direction. The services will pass through several stations, including Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Kudachi, Raybag, Ghataprabha, Belagavi, Londa, Dharwad, Hubballi, Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davanagere, Arsikere and Tumakuru.