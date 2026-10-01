DK Shivakumar responds to HD Kumaraswamy over his ₹1,400 crore assets, asking, “Is Kumaraswamy an IT officer?” He says his assets were legally acquired and declared, while challenging Kumaraswamy to debate the issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday hit back at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over allegations concerning his wealth and the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC/NICE) project. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar acknowledged that his family's assets are currently valued at around ₹1,400 crore, but maintained that they were acquired legally and declared to the authorities. He dismissed Kumaraswamy's allegations and questioned why the JD(S) leader had raised the issue now.

Shivakumar Questions Kumaraswamy Over NICE Project

Shivakumar pointed to the roles played by Kumaraswamy and his father, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, in the NICE project. He questioned why Kumaraswamy had remained silent on the matter for years, noting that Deve Gowda had signed the project agreement and that Kumaraswamy himself was Chief Minister in 2007.

Shivakumar also raised questions about properties allegedly owned by Kumaraswamy and his family in areas linked to the BMIC, NICE Road and Bidadi township projects. He said he did not want to make further allegations against Kumaraswamy and was only responding to questions from reporters.

'Is Kumaraswamy An Income Tax Officer?'

Responding to questions about his ₹1,400-crore assets, Shivakumar asked whether Kumaraswamy was an Income Tax officer. He said he was a farmer's son and a businessman and had the legal right to own property and build wealth through legitimate business opportunities.

Shivakumar challenged Kumaraswamy to approach the Income Tax Department if he had concerns about his assets. He said his properties and financial details had already been declared to the relevant authorities.

'Did I Take Bribes Or Get Caught In A Scam?'

Reporters also asked Shivakumar about allegations concerning an investment in Sobha Developers that was claimed to have increased significantly in value. Shivakumar rejected the suggestion that the appreciation of his assets amounted to wrongdoing.

He cited the example of a site he said he had received during former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa's tenure for around ₹1 lakh and which he claimed is now worth about ₹20 crore. Shivakumar questioned whether earning a legal return through property appreciation could itself be considered a crime.

'I Did Not Steal Anything'

Shivakumar maintained that he has the right to conduct business and acquire property within the law. He also said his children have the right to purchase assets if they have the financial capacity to do so.

The Chief Minister said he had nothing to hide and that his assets had been declared. He declined to discuss Kumaraswamy's assets in detail while taking a dig at the large number of documents the Union minister has been releasing as part of his allegations.

'Come To The Assembly And Debate'

Kumaraswamy had challenged Shivakumar to a debate on the steps of Vidhana Soudha. Shivakumar rejected the proposal and said the issue should instead be debated inside the legislature.

He challenged Kumaraswamy to enter the Assembly and debate the matter there, adding that Freedom Park was available if the JD(S) leader wanted to stage a protest.

Shivakumar Responds To NICE Toll Row

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's claim that he had not supported the implementation of the NICE project, Shivakumar referred to Kumaraswamy's tenure as Chief Minister in 2007.

Shivakumar claimed that the project had been awarded to Nikhil Gandhi through an auction during Kumaraswamy's tenure and questioned why toll collection had not been cancelled at the time. He also challenged Kumaraswamy to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish tolls across the country if he wanted toll collection stopped.

'I Am Not Afraid Of Threats'

Kumaraswamy has said that his allegations concerning the NICE project are only the first part of a larger disclosure. Responding to this, Shivakumar said he was familiar with what he described as political tactics involving sting operations and artificial intelligence.

Shivakumar also alleged that the phones of prominent seers, including Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, had been tapped during Kumaraswamy's tenure. This allegation was made by Shivakumar and was not established in the reporting reviewed.

Shivakumar said he was not afraid of Kumaraswamy's threats or allegations and maintained that he had not been intimidated when Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister and would not be intimidated now. The exchange comes amid an escalating political dispute over the NICE project, Shivakumar's assets and allegations of irregularities, with Kumaraswamy continuing to question the rise in the value of Shivakumar's declared wealth.