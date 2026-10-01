Karnataka plans to introduce smart cards for women under the Shakti scheme to strengthen beneficiary verification for free bus travel. Around one crore smart cards are expected in the first phase, with the rollout estimated to cost ₹250 crore.

Karnataka is set to introduce smart cards for women travelling under the Shakti scheme, replacing the current system of showing Aadhaar and other identity documents for free bus travel. The move aims to strengthen beneficiary verification and prevent misuse of the scheme. The government plans to issue around one crore smart cards in the first phase at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore, with distribution expected to begin soon.

How Will The Shakti Smart Card Work?

The smart card will serve as an identification and validation card for eligible beneficiaries travelling on state-run buses. Officials have invited bids to implement a common smart-ticketing system across Karnataka's four transport corporations, with the rollout planned in phases.

The first phase is expected to cover BMTC passengers, followed by beneficiaries using other state transport corporations. The proposed system is also designed to support interoperability with Namma Metro in the future.

What Is Special About The Smart Card?

Karnataka has a large number of beneficiaries under the Shakti scheme, and the government is introducing smart cards to improve verification and prevent misuse. The first phase is expected to cover around one crore women, with the rollout eventually expanding further.

The smart card is expected to contain the beneficiary's name, photograph and identification details. The proposed system will also digitally verify beneficiaries and maintain records of Shakti journeys.

The card is being developed as part of a wider smart-ticketing system and could eventually be used across multiple public transport services, including Namma Metro.

Where Can Women Get The Smart Card?

The distribution is expected to be carried out in phases through designated government and transport channels. Reports indicate that enrolment will also be available through corporation counters and other channels for beneficiaries who do not have digital access.

The rollout details, including the final list of distribution centres and the application process, are expected to be announced by the government as implementation progresses.