    Bengaluru: Byappanahalli metro station gets additional escalator to ease passenger footfall

    To address passenger congestion at Baiyappanahalli Metro Station, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has added an extra escalator, ahead of the inauguration of the extended Purple Line metro route. Meanwhile, the safety inspection for the Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura metro section has faced a delay, potentially affecting its opening.
     

    Bengaluru: Byappanahalli metro station gets additional escalator to ease passenger footfall
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    In response to passenger concerns and to handle the increasing rush at Baiyappanahalli Metro station, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has installed an extra escalator. The move is aimed at improving the passenger flow at the station and comes just ahead of the inauguration of the extended Purple Line metro route, eagerly anticipated by Bangalore residents connecting Challaghatta to Whitefield.

    Passenger Complaints Addressed: BMRCL officials acknowledged that the initial escalator capacity at Baiyappanahalli Metro Station was insufficient to manage the growing number of passengers. With the impending opening of the Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajpur (KRpur) metro link, a significant increase in passenger traffic is expected. The newly installed escalator is expected to alleviate congestion issues and enhance the overall commuting experience for metro users.

    Bengaluru: Inspection of Byappanahalli - KR Puram metro line delayed; here's why

    Safety Inspection Delayed for Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura Metro Section

    The scheduled safety inspection of the Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura metro section, spanning 2.1 kilometres and crucially linking Whitefield to Bangalore's Central Business District (CBD), has faced a delay. Initially planned for September 13, the inspection was postponed on Tuesday night. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is responsible for conducting this critical examination, which aims to ensure the safe operation of the metro line from Benniganahalli to Baiyappanahalli. The delay may impact the anticipated opening of this vital transportation link for commuters in the city.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
