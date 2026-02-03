A burqa-clad woman in Bengaluru was caught using an Aadhaar card with a Hindu name for free BMTC travel, sparking confusion and debate. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, raising questions about identity verification.

In Karnataka, the Shakti scheme has been hailed as a landmark initiative to empower women by providing free bus travel across the state. While lakhs of women have benefitted, the scheme has also faced challenges, with incidents of misuse and confusion frequently making headlines. The latest controversy involves a burqa-clad woman travelling with an Aadhaar card bearing a Hindu name, sparking questions about identity verification and fuelling debates on social media.

Aadhaar Mischief Causes Confusion

In many buses, conductors ask passengers to show their Aadhaar cards, while some only glance briefly and allow travellers to pass. Due to the rush, conductors often lack the patience to wait for women fumbling through their purses for their cards. This has reportedly allowed people from other states to misuse the scheme. Recently, a woman was caught showing an Aadhaar card with an Andhra Pradesh address, though it was typed in Kannada, highlighting the challenges in verifying eligibility.

What’s The Real Story?

Some suggest the video may have been staged for social media. No official statement has been released, and the discrepancy between her apparent religious identity and the Hindu name on the Aadhaar card remains unexplained. Social media users have expressed varying opinions, debating whether the Arabic script, believed by some to be the Kalma, is a cause for concern. Others argue that anyone following Islam can wear it and that there is nothing suspicious.

Social Media Reacts

One user commented: "She must be having N numbers of such cards. I know of a non-Indian citizen, from a Western country who has an Aadhaar, not NRI, but citizen of that country. Well to do, yet got one by whatever means for whatever purposes."

Another user said: "No fines for cheating like this? Can they get any Aadhaar card and travel for free? What kind of yojane is this?"

A third user added: "Won't be surprised to see if the conductor is suspended for asking the burqa-clad lady to show her face. Such is the state of Karnataka. Totally hopeless."

Shakti Scheme Challenges Continue

While the Shakti scheme has been a boon for women across Karnataka, incidents like this highlight the challenges in monitoring eligibility and preventing misuse. Authorities may need to strengthen verification measures and raise awareness among conductors and passengers to ensure that the scheme continues to benefit its intended recipients.