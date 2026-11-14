A Toyota employee in Ballari became the victim of identity theft when fraudsters used his PAN and Aadhaar cards to register a ghost company. The shell company conducted ₹350 crore in GST transactions over five months before being detected.

In what was a massive theft of identity, a Toyota employee working in Ballari became a victim of an elaborate financial scam after his personal documents, including his Aadhaar and PAN card, were allegedly misused to register a ghost company under the GST Act on Thursday, November 12.

The incident reportedly came to light when Central GST officials arrived at the house of Toyota’s service adviser, reportedly earning INR 15,000 per month, unannounced to question him about astronomical plastic trading transactions worth INR 350 crore that had been conducted in the name of the company over five months before its GST account was suspended.

The victim, identified as Roshan Jameel, who works at the local dealership, was left completely stunned as he and his family had no prior knowledge of the multi-crore transactions carried out using his credentials.

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How Did the Shell Company Go Undetected for Months?

The Ballari Cyber Cell and tax authorities investigating the massive fraud were reportedly looking into several glaring loopholes that allowed the shell company, 'Roshan Enterprises', to operate unhindered for five months.

According to reports, fraudsters allegedly used Roshan Jameel’s Aadhaar and PAN cards, bank passbook, and electricity bill to generate a fake GST account under the name of ‘Rohan Enterprises’, which was registered using a different mobile number and email address, allowing the fraudsters to receive all GST-related communications without Roshan’s knowledge.

This allegedly enabled the shell company to carry out transactions worth INR 350 crore by using the identity and credentials of a Ballari Toyota showroom employee, who reportedly earns a salary that amounts to just Rs 15,000 per month, until the GST account was suspended. The victim, Roshan Jameel, was completely unaware that his identity was used to carry out a massive financial scam.

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When Central GST officials arrived at Roshan’s home, where his father and other family members were present, they questioned him about the alleged transactions and sought an explanation for the business activities registered under his name.

The unexpected allegations surrounding the transactions left Roshan and his family shocked, prompting Roshan to approach the Ballari Cyber Cell and file a complaint over the alleged misuse of his identity.

'We Never Received Any Notification': Toyota Employee on GST Fraud

Roshan Jameel, who was at the centre of the alleged identity theft, said that his family did not know about the GST registration or the transactions carried out in his name. He also revealed that they never received any notification regarding the opening or suspension of the GST account.

“Officials visited our house on Thursday and informed us that the GST account had been suspended. When they questioned us, we told them that we did not run any business and were only earning our livelihood through our jobs. On verification, we learnt that transactions worth INR 350 crore had taken place,” Jameel said.

“We have no idea who is behind this. We never received any notification when the GST account was opened or closed. Our Aadhaar card, bank passbook, electricity bill and PAN card were used, but someone else’s mobile number and email address were linked to the account. This has left us extremely anxious,” he added.

Roshan Jameel’s father, Fakruddin, demanded that those responsible for misusing his son's personal documents and carrying out the massive financial transactions be identified and arrested immediately.

Meanwhile, both the Ballari Cyber Crime Police and CGST officials have not publicly addressed or issued an official statement regarding the incident, while the investigation into the fraud is underway.

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