A helmetless rider in Bengaluru was spotted covering his motorcycle's number plate with one hand while approaching a traffic signal, apparently to evade AI-powered traffic cameras. The photograph has gone viral, prompting calls for police action.

Motorists often resort to unusual tactics to evade traffic fines and avoid detection by surveillance cameras. While some cover their vehicle number plates with cloth, stickers or other materials, a motorist in Bengaluru appears to have come up with a rather unusual method. The rider, who was reportedly travelling without a helmet, was spotted using one hand to cover his motorcycle's registration number while approaching a traffic signal.

The incident has caught the attention of social media users, with many questioning the rider's apparent attempt to evade AI-powered traffic cameras and urging the authorities to take action over the alleged traffic violations.

Rider Uses Hand To Conceal Motorcycle Number Plate

According to an image circulating on social media, the rider held one hand over his motorcycle's number plate while approaching a traffic signal. The move appeared to be an attempt to prevent traffic surveillance cameras from capturing the vehicle's registration number.

The rider was also reportedly not wearing a helmet, adding to the concerns surrounding the incident.

Photo Of Helmetless Rider Goes Viral

The photograph has sparked reactions online, with several users urging the traffic police to identify the motorist and take appropriate action over the alleged violations. The incident has also drawn attention to the unusual methods some motorists use to evade traffic enforcement cameras.