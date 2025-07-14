OnBoard, a collaborative project with IIT Delhi and others, helps visually impaired individuals board buses independently. Using handheld remote and bus-mounted speaker, users can identify and select their bus, alerting the crew for assistance.

OnBoard is a cutting-edge assistive technology that the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has deployed to enable visually impaired persons find and board the appropriate bus independently.

The OnBoard system, which was created in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Raised Lines Foundation (RLF), Continental Automotive Components India Pvt. Ltd., and Enable India, employs a two-part communication mechanism: a unit mounted in the bus and a handheld remote for the user.

How does this technology work?

The system consists of a speaker-based device mounted on the bus and a tiny portable remote control for the user. The traveler hits the "Find" button as a bus draws near. As a result, the bus speaker loudly announces the route number.

The user clicks the "Select" button if it corresponds with the preferred path. This alerts the conductor and driver that someone in the area needs assistance getting aboard. After that, the crew may help the passenger board safely.

BMTC highlighted that the device alerts users when the selected bus is within a 30-metre range and has been successfully tested for effectiveness in rain, heat, and dust.

The system was initially tested by BMTC on 25 buses travelling the congested routes 401K and 242B. People who are blind or visually impaired frequently utilise these routes. BMTC provided technical assistance and vehicle data for the deployment, particularly across high-footfall routes like 401K, 401R, 401M, 410FA, and 410FG.

Twenty-five of the 500 commuters who got training during the test period routinely used the system. In response to encouraging comments, BMTC has added 100 more buses to OnBoard and intends to outfit 500 vehicles shortly.