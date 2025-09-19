BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji clarified the company is not leaving Bengaluru, despite poor road infrastructure. The logistics firm is relocating offices within the city to ease employee commutes.

Bengaluru-based logistics firm BlackBuck has firmly denied reports suggesting it was leaving the city, following a post by CEO Rajesh Yabaji that sparked widespread debate about Bengaluru's road infrastructure and corporate relocation concerns. The company clarified that it is only shifting offices within the city to ease employee commutes and improve operational efficiency.

Rajesh Yabaji emphasised Bengaluru as “home,” highlighting the city’s tech ecosystem and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor as critical to BlackBuck’s growth since its inception in 2015. The firm reaffirmed its commitment to expanding in Bengaluru and collaborating with local government authorities to address urban challenges.

CEO Clarifies Office Relocation Within Bengaluru

In a post on X, Rajesh Yabaji stated that BlackBuck was not moving out of Bengaluru. Instead, the firm is relocating its offices to a more accessible location within the city to reduce employee commute times. While part of the operations will continue along the ORR, Yabaji reiterated the company’s long-term commitment to the city’s growing tech ecosystem. He credited Bengaluru’s infrastructure, talent pool, and supportive tech environment for BlackBuck’s success since starting from a small office in Koramangala in 2015.

Karnataka Deputy CM Responds to Relocation Reports

The speculation about BlackBuck leaving the city drew a sharp response from Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, DK Shivakumar. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar dismissed claims that the company’s move was a threat or a form of blackmail against the state government.

He said, “No one can threaten or blackmail the government. I will not stop anyone from going. Bengaluru remains unmatched as a business hub.”

Shivakumar further added, “If companies leave, it will be for business or financial reasons, not infrastructure. BlackBuck’s concerns will not affect the city’s development priorities.” He highlighted recent governance reforms, including the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, which split the city into five corporations and 198 wards to better manage population and infrastructure challenges.

Wider Debate Over Bengaluru’s Road Infrastructure

The row has sparked a larger discussion in Bengaluru, where several start-up founders and company leaders have raised concerns about deteriorating road conditions, particularly along the ORR-Mahadevapura stretch. The issue has drawn attention from other states as well. Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh publicly invited BlackBuck to consider relocating to Visakhapatnam, emphasising a more supportive approach to infrastructure grievances.

BlackBuck Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment

Despite the debate, BlackBuck confirmed that it is not leaving Bengaluru but merely relocating offices within the city to facilitate easier commutes for employees. The company emphasised its long-term plans to grow in Bengaluru, citing the city’s infrastructure, workforce, and tech ecosystem as key factors in its decision to stay.

Rajesh Yabaji’s clarification underscores Bengaluru’s position as a central hub for logistics, technology, and start-up growth, even amid ongoing infrastructure challenges.