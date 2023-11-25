Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: BBMP mulls designated spaces in malls for pick-ups and drops; check details here

    BBMP addresses Bengaluru's mall-caused traffic by mandating pickup/drop-off spaces in construction planning. Collaboration with property owners for underpasses/flyovers proposed. Survey underway to study congestion; selected firm to suggest solutions. BBMP aims to present findings to traffic authorities and the state government for action plans.

    Bengaluru: BBMP mulls designated spaces in malls for pick-ups and drops; check details here vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 9:34 AM IST

    To address the escalating traffic snarls outside Bengaluru's numerous malls and commercial complexes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken a decisive step. With over 40 malls and hundreds of commercial buildings contributing to congested roads due to vehicles halting for pickups and drop-offs, BBMP is implementing a solution.

    The city's planning department officials, during their permissions for constructing malls and commercial spaces, had primarily focused on parking availability within the premises. However, overlooking the resulting traffic congestion on connecting roads became evident. To counter this, BBMP has decided to factor in designated spaces for pickups and drop-offs during the planning and construction phases of malls and commercial complexes to curb traffic congestion.

    Bengaluru Kambala starts today; Traffic and parking updates

    Additionally, BBMP has already initiated several measures to alleviate traffic congestion in front of these establishments. The cooperation of the mall and complex owners are deemed crucial in this endeavour. The authorities have informed that BBMP stands ready to collaborate with property owners in constructing underpasses, flyovers, or any other necessary measures to ease traffic congestion.

    Mall proprietors are urged to take proactive steps in resolving traffic issues around their premises. Tushar Girinath, the BBMP Chief Commissioner, emphasized that allocating space within mall premises for customer pickups and drop-offs would significantly reduce road congestion.

    Just Bengaluru things! Now, order tea at your doorstep at Rs 10

    In a bid to tackle the mounting traffic issues citywide, BBMP has launched a survey targeting areas with the most severe traffic bottlenecks. The corporation has awarded a contract to a private firm for a comprehensive study, aiming to identify causes behind congestion, the volume of daily traffic, peak congestion periods, and potential solutions such as constructing flyovers, underpasses, or rerouting traffic.

    Two tenders have already been floated, and one firm has been selected to conduct the survey. The firm will analyze traffic patterns and recommend suitable measures to mitigate congestion. BBMP plans to discuss the report findings with traffic authorities before proposing action plans to the state government.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Kambala starts today; Traffic and parking updates vkp

    Bengaluru Kambala starts today; Traffic and parking updates

    'Karnataka govt's move against DK Shivakumar's probe implies judiciary distrust': Prahlad Joshi vkp

    'Karnataka govt's move against DK Shivakumar's probe implies judiciary distrust': Prahlad Joshi

    Just Bengaluru things! Now, order tea at your doorstep at Rs 10 vkp

    Just Bengaluru things! Now, order tea at your doorstep at Rs 10

    Bengaluru: Principal accused of sexually assaulting Class 11 girl in campus; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Principal accused of sexually assaulting Class 11 girl in campus; check details

    Karnataka: Political turmoil unfolds as BJP leaders consider switching to Congress.

    Karnataka: Political turmoil unfolds as BJP leaders consider switching to Congress.

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother terms her fights with husband Vicky Jain 'Ugly' (Watch)

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother terms her fights with husband Vicky Jain 'Ugly' (Watch)

    Bengaluru Kambala starts today; Traffic and parking updates vkp

    Bengaluru Kambala starts today; Traffic and parking updates

    Hamas to release 13 more hostages today; questions raised on '50 Israelis for 150 Palestinian prisoners' deal

    Hamas to release 13 more hostages today; questions raised on '50 Israelis for 150 Palestinian prisoners' deal

    6 food items to avoid after hitting the gym RKK

    6 food items to avoid after hitting the gym

    Relieve tension: 7 yoga exercises for neck and shoulder pain SHG

    Relieve tension: 7 yoga exercises for neck and shoulder pain

    Recent Videos

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon