Bengaluru: BBMP mulls designated spaces in malls for pick-ups and drops; check details here

BBMP addresses Bengaluru's mall-caused traffic by mandating pickup/drop-off spaces in construction planning. Collaboration with property owners for underpasses/flyovers proposed. Survey underway to study congestion; selected firm to suggest solutions. BBMP aims to present findings to traffic authorities and the state government for action plans.

To address the escalating traffic snarls outside Bengaluru's numerous malls and commercial complexes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken a decisive step. With over 40 malls and hundreds of commercial buildings contributing to congested roads due to vehicles halting for pickups and drop-offs, BBMP is implementing a solution.

The city's planning department officials, during their permissions for constructing malls and commercial spaces, had primarily focused on parking availability within the premises. However, overlooking the resulting traffic congestion on connecting roads became evident. To counter this, BBMP has decided to factor in designated spaces for pickups and drop-offs during the planning and construction phases of malls and commercial complexes to curb traffic congestion.



Additionally, BBMP has already initiated several measures to alleviate traffic congestion in front of these establishments. The cooperation of the mall and complex owners are deemed crucial in this endeavour. The authorities have informed that BBMP stands ready to collaborate with property owners in constructing underpasses, flyovers, or any other necessary measures to ease traffic congestion.

Mall proprietors are urged to take proactive steps in resolving traffic issues around their premises. Tushar Girinath, the BBMP Chief Commissioner, emphasized that allocating space within mall premises for customer pickups and drop-offs would significantly reduce road congestion.



In a bid to tackle the mounting traffic issues citywide, BBMP has launched a survey targeting areas with the most severe traffic bottlenecks. The corporation has awarded a contract to a private firm for a comprehensive study, aiming to identify causes behind congestion, the volume of daily traffic, peak congestion periods, and potential solutions such as constructing flyovers, underpasses, or rerouting traffic.

Two tenders have already been floated, and one firm has been selected to conduct the survey. The firm will analyze traffic patterns and recommend suitable measures to mitigate congestion. BBMP plans to discuss the report findings with traffic authorities before proposing action plans to the state government.