Just Bengaluru things! Now, order tea at your doorstep at Rs 10

Bengaluru introduced Tea Express, offering doorstep delivery of hot tea, coffee, and milk via QR code orders at a nominal price. Residents laud the service's innovation and convenience, prompting requests for expansion to other city areas, emphasizing its positive impact on community spirits.

In a unique and convenient move, Bengaluru now offers the doorstep delivery of hot tea, adding to the array of commodities brought directly to homes like water, milk, meat, and vegetables. This novel service, called Tea Express, has garnered attention on social media platforms, with an image showcasing its innovative approach to delivering everyone's favourite beverage straight to their homes.

Through the Tea Express service, residents can place orders for their preferred tea using a provided QR code. The payment process involves a simple scan of the code, allowing customers to enjoy their favourite tea at the doorstep for a mere ten rupees. This service operates round the clock, ensuring convenience and availability at any hour.



Bengaluru’s Namma Yatri promises pickups 'quicker than Sam Altman's comeback'

Presently, Tea Express caters to specific areas including Vijayanagar, Chandralayout, and Nagarbhavi. The viral post on social media has evoked delight among the residents of these neighbourhoods, prompting them to enthusiastically share their newfound happiness with friends and neighbours.

Tea Express not only offers standard tea but also provides options for coffee and hot milk, catering to various preferences of tea lovers. The service has received immense praise and positive feedback from customers, who have applauded this innovative approach to satisfying their tea cravings.



Lights, camera, action: Bengaluru's Namma Metro now open for cinema shoots inside trains

One enthusiastic customer shared an experience of receiving piping hot tea at their doorstep late at night, expressing astonishment at the promptness of the service. Such initiatives, they believe, have the potential to uplift the spirits of numerous individuals, highlighting the impact of small gestures on community morale.

Amidst the excitement surrounding this unique service, requests have poured in from residents of different areas in the city, urging for an expansion of the Tea Express service to more localities.