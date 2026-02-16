An Indian Bank assistant manager in Bengaluru was arrested for stealing 2.7 kg of gold from customer lockers to fund online gambling. The theft, worth nearly ₹4 crore, was discovered when customers found discrepancies during verification.

In Bengaluru, a shocking case of internal bank fraud has come to light after an assistant manager of Indian Bank was arrested for allegedly stealing 2.7 kg of gold ornaments from customer lockers and using the proceeds to bankroll online gambling.

The incident was uncovered on January 2, when several customers arrived to retrieve their pledged jewellery and noticed discrepancies during routine locker verification. Further inspection revealed that gold was partially missing from 21 packets and completely absent from three others, prompting a police complaint.

Police quickly began their investigation and took 34 year old Kiran Kumar into custody after he confessed to the crime. Authorities estimate the stolen gold was worth nearly ₹4 crore, and so far about 1.2 kg has been recovered from pawn shops where it had been sold.

Investigations are ongoing to locate the remainder of the valuables, and officials have advised bank customers to regularly verify their locker contents to protect their property.