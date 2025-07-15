Bengaluru's auto-rickshaw fares will increase from August 1, with the minimum fare rising from ₹30 to ₹36 for the first 2 km and ₹18 per km thereafter. Drivers must update meters by October 31 and display the revised fare chart.

Bengaluru: Residents of the city are set to face another hike in transportation costs as the state government has approved an increase in auto-rickshaw fares, effective August 1.

Currently, the minimum fare for a two-kilometre ride is ₹30, though it is often not adhered to. This will now be revised to ₹36. Additionally, the per-kilometre charge after the minimum distance will increase from ₹15 to ₹18.

These changes were announced by the Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Bengaluru Urban District Collector.

Night charges and passenger rules

Under the revised fare structure, only three passengers are permitted at the ₹36 base fare. From 10 PM to 5 AM, auto drivers can charge 1.5 times the regular fare (i.e., the fare plus 50% of the fare). The first five minutes of waiting time will be free of charge.

Luggage limits and extra charges

Luggage weighing up to 20 kg is allowed free of charge. For any luggage exceeding 20 kg, an additional fee will be applicable for every 20 kg or part thereof. The total luggage allowed per trip is capped at 50 kg.

Meter calibration and compliance deadline

All auto-rickshaws must display the revised fare chart approved by the Regional Transport Authority. Drivers are required to recalibrate and seal their fare meters to reflect the new rates by October 31, 2025, within 90 days of implementation.

Impact on commuters

This fare revision is expected to affect daily commuters' budgets, as the increased rates will be enforced from August 1, 2025.