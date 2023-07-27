Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Auto driver charged extra Rs100 over the fare...' man shares OLA experience in Bengaluru

    In Bengaluru, haggling with autorickshaw drivers over fares is a significant issue for travelers. A frontend engineer at Razorpay shared his experience of being overcharged by an Ola Auto driver. Such incidents are common in the tech hub city, affecting the middle class. Police have taken action against overcharging drivers, but the problem persists during peak hours. 

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    One of the most biggest issues that people face while travelling in Bengaluru besides the traffic is the constant haggling with the autorickshaw drivers over ride cost. Auto drivers are often accused of charging more than the regular price, especially during peak hours. Recently, an experience of a frontend engineer at Razorpay has surfaced online where he shared that Ola Auto charged him an excess of Rs100 than the fixed fare. 

    Prashant Yadav took his experience to Twitter, where he said that he booked an OLA Auto, post getting down and Bengaluru City station and the Auto driver who was booked through OLA, cancelled the ride and asked Rs 100 extra to the fare. He wonders how the middle class survive in this city, especially where everyone thinks techies are wealthy.

    His tweet got many responses stating, One should immediately cancel and book another ride. Another user wrote, “Welcome to BLR! You will get used to the rejections by Cabs, Autos and Landlords.”

    The Police had undertaken strict actions against the autorickshaw drivers who surged up the regular auto prices and asked for more than fixed fares. However, such incidents are common in the city, where the traffic seems constantly halted and stands still during peak hours.

    The city is accustomed to the tag of IT hub and the middle class suffers a lot because of this tag. Most of the similar experiences go unnoticed by the public and the government, as not everyone tries to share it on the Internet.

    It is notable that very recently another similar incident took place, where the CEO of Neural Garage, Mandar Natekar said he was charged Rs 100 for a 500 metre ride in Bengaluru. He compared the fare with Mumbai where Rs 100 is charged for a 9km ride.

