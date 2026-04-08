A viral video from Ranthambore National Park shows a tiger being surrounded by numerous safari jeeps, leaving it with no space to move. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation online, raising serious concerns about the ethics and regulation of wildlife tourism in popular parks.

A video from Ranthambore National Park has gone viral, eliciting significant condemnation for how safari cars swarmed a tiger, leaving it with little space to manoeuvre. The event has renewed worries about how wildlife sightings are sometimes handled in prominent parks.

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Monty Bhatt published the video on Instagram, which shows a tiger stuck on a small track while jeeps assemble from all angles. What begins as a routine sighting gradually turns into a packed scenario, with vehicles inching closer and leaving the animal with little room to manoeuvre. People can be seen gesticulating to drivers at one point, attempting to control the traffic jam as if they were traversing a bottleneck.

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As the number of vehicles grows, individuals are seen attempting to direct movement manually, directing drivers to stop or modify their places. Meanwhile, Indian and foreign visitors continue to take photographs and films. The tiger, encircled on all sides, pauses and glances about, clearly confused where to go next.

Social Media Reactions

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing concern over the treatment of wildlife. “The tiger looks more civilised and mature among all these humans around,” one user commented.

Another claimed that the animal was not allowed enough room to walk, condemning the congestion of cars and the emphasis on photography. “Sad. Where’s the wild in this. It’s worse than a zoo! At least humans can’t enter its enclosure there,” wrote another user.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. The naturalists and drivers should not be crowding one tiger like this. Absolutely sickening behaviour… This should be reported!!” commented another.

Several people stated that they would prefer avoid such sightings than harm animals. "I would rather not see a tiger if it means disturbing their peace like this," a remark said.

Dr PM Dakate, a wildlife specialist, posted another video demonstrating similar behaviour, in which a tiger is surrounded by safari cars. He chastised both guests and guides for tolerating such congestion, emphasising the importance of tighter adherence to safari laws.

The event serves as a reminder that wildlife tourism must put animal safety and comfort first, rather than the excitement of intimate interactions.