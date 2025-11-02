A speeding ambulance jumped a red signal near Richmond Circle in Bengaluru, crashing into several motorcycles. Two people, including a couple, died on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries. Police have detained the driver.

Bengaluru: A tragic road accident near Richmond Circle late on Saturday night left two people dead and two others seriously injured after a speeding ambulance jumped a red signal and rammed into multiple motorcycles waiting at the junction. The collision, which occurred around 11:00 pm, has raised fresh concerns over reckless driving and traffic safety in Bengaluru’s busy central areas.

Ambulance Loses Control Near Richmond Circle

According to police reports, the ambulance was travelling at high speed when it failed to stop at the red light and crashed into a group of motorcyclists waiting at the signal. Witnesses recounted that the impact was so severe that one of the motorcycles was dragged for several metres before the ambulance hit a nearby police outpost and came to a halt.

Couple Killed on the Spot

The deceased were identified as Ismail (40) and his wife Sameen Banu, who were riding a scooter at the time of the crash. Both victims died on the spot due to the force of the impact. Their bodies were later shifted for post-mortem examination.

Two Others Sustain Serious Injuries

Two other motorcyclists were critically injured in the accident and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Police said the victims are receiving treatment and their condition is being closely monitored.

Driver Detained for Questioning

The driver of the ambulance, identified as Ashok, has been detained by the Wilson Garden Traffic Police. Authorities are investigating whether the ambulance was responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident or if negligence was involved.

Probe Underway

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash. Police officials have stated that footage from nearby CCTV cameras will be reviewed to establish the sequence of events.