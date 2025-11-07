A technical failure in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) supporting Air Traffic Control at Delhi Airport has caused significant flight delays, affecting at least 100 flights. Airlines like IndiGo have issued advisories to passengers.

IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory to passengers on Friday after flight operations at Delhi Airport experienced delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data #6ETravelAdvisory We understand that the ongoing AMSS system issue affecting Air Traffic Control has led to delays and disruptions to travel plans, and we fully understand the inconvenience this may be causing to our customers and their loved ones. While the authorities work to… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 7, 2025

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We understand that the ongoing AMSS system issue affecting Air Traffic Control has led to delays and disruptions to travel plans, and we fully understand the inconvenience this may be causing to our customers and their loved ones. While the authorities work to restore full system functionality, our priority is to support you with timely updates and assistance across all airport touchpoints. Our teams remain available and are doing their utmost to ensure your journey remains as smooth as possible," the advisory said, posted on X.

Delhi Airport and AAI Address Technical Glitch

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday stated that the matter is being addressed as a priority, with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders, following delays to at least 100 flights caused by a technical issue in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport shared, "We regret the disruption being experienced at IGIA due to a technical issue at ATC that is affecting flight operations. This matter is being addressed on priority with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders."

"Passengers are requested to follow updates from their airlines regarding revised schedules. Thank you for your cooperation," the post read.

Air traffic control (ATC) refers to a ground-based service in which controllers manage and guide the movement of aircraft both on the ground and within controlled airspace.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that technical teams are working to restore the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control (ATC) data.

AAI added that controllers are currently processing flight plans manually, resulting in further delays. In a post on X, AAI wrote, "Flight operations at Delhi Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data."

"Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders," the post read.

Airlines Alert Passengers

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet issued advisories alerting passengers about possible delays following disruptions in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. (ANI)