Heavy rain in Bengaluru disrupted flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport, causing several flights to be diverted. Sudden showers reduced visibility and affected landing conditions. While the rain brought relief from heat, it led to travel disruptions.

A sudden spell of rain in the city brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat but also caused significant disruption at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Due to adverse weather conditions, four flights were unable to land and were diverted back to their origin airports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Four Flights Diverted Due To Bad Weather

According to airport sources, one flight from Mangaluru, two from Chennai, and one from Mumbai were forced to return after failing to land safely at Bengaluru airport. Among them was a flight carrying Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, which had departed from Mangaluru at around 4.30 pm and was also diverted due to poor visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Rain Brings Relief To City Residents

While the airport faced disruptions, the rain was welcomed by Bengaluru residents after days of intense heat. Light showers were reported in several areas, including Malleswaram, Gandhinagar, Vidhana Soudha, Majestic, Yeshwanthpur, and Vasanthnagar. Some parts of the city also experienced heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and slow-moving traffic.

More Rain Forecast In Coming Days

The Meteorological Department has predicted continued rainfall over the next few days. The showers have already brought down temperatures across the city, offering relief to residents. However, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to manage any further disruptions to transport and infrastructure, including flight operations.

Mixed Impact On City Life

While the rain has cooled the city and provided relief from the heat, it has also led to operational challenges and inconvenience for air passengers. Authorities continue to monitor weather conditions to ensure safety and minimise disruptions.