An elderly woman arriving at Bengaluru Airport from Tokyo was allegedly forced to pay ₹700 for wheelchair assistance despite pre-booking it through Japan Airlines. Her son shared the ordeal online, sparking outrage over passenger harassment.

Bengaluru: In a concerning incident highlighting alleged misconduct at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, an elderly woman travelling alone from Tokyo to Bengaluru on Japan Airlines (JAL) was reportedly forced to pay ₹700 for wheelchair assistance that had already been arranged through the airline.

The passenger’s son, who shared the ordeal online, said his mother had requested wheelchair assistance in advance due to her age and limited mobility. While the service was smooth during her outbound journey, trouble began when she arrived in Bengaluru, where an airport staff member allegedly demanded payment for the service.

Passenger Forced to Pay Despite Prepaid Assistance

As per the details shared by her son, the woman arrived in Bengaluru around midnight, and upon deboarding, the staff member who came to assist her demanded ₹700 for the wheelchair service.

Caught in a difficult situation late at night, she was compelled to pay the amount. When she requested a receipt, the staff member issued what appeared to be a makeshift, unofficial slip.

The son later contacted Japan Airlines, which reportedly clarified that wheelchair assistance is covered by the airline and that passengers are not required to pay any additional fee at the destination airport. However, the airline also noted that since the staff at Bengaluru Airport are managed locally, their ability to investigate the matter was limited.

Contrast Between Outbound and Inbound Experience

In his post, the son mentioned that during his mother’s outbound journey from Bengaluru to Tokyo, the airport and airline staff were “kind and helpful.” He had even praised them publicly for their professionalism.

However, this inbound experience at Bengaluru Airport, he said, was a “shock,” especially as other elderly passengers also appeared to face similar treatment that night.

Social Media Reactions Highlight Mixed Views

The incident triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with users debating the issue of wheelchair assistance misuse and staff behaviour at Indian airports.

One user commented: "Able-bodied passengers: According to recent guidelines, airlines can now charge a fee for wheelchair service to passengers who do not have a disability or reduced mobility but choose to use the service. probably if you really need a wheelchair you dont travel alone, there is someone with you."

Another commented: "I think this rule makes sense. I've seen far too many people abuse the service when they are perfectly capable of walking. But how does one prove they need it? Especially for those whose mobility issues are age-related and they might not have any disability certificate? Hope the guidelines also mention this."

Third user commented: "Too many Indians exploit wheelchair assistance to ferry their parents both locally and internationally. I remember seeing a couple of dozen folks availing this facility while coming from Singapore to India, most of them very able-bodied."

One more user commented: "There's no excuse for being rude. Poor choice of employees. Report it to the manager."

Airline and Airport Responsibility Under Scrutiny

The incident has reignited concerns over how elderly and solo travellers are treated at Indian airports, particularly during late-night arrivals. Wheelchair assistance is typically offered free of charge for passengers with mobility challenges or disabilities, with airlines bearing the cost.

If proven true, the alleged demand for money could point to unauthorised behaviour by airport ground staff or contractors. Authorities are being urged to investigate the matter and ensure better oversight and transparency in passenger assistance services.